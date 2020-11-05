 

ENZO LAUNCHES PORTABLE MICROPLATE READER FOR USE WITH ITS ELISA AND ASSAY KITS TO SIMPLIFY LABORATORY WORKFLOW

- Powerful and precise compact instrument enables Enzo to offer a
 complete solution to advance drug discovery

- Microplate reader can be retrofitted for point-of-care clinical testing
at urgent care facilities, hospitals or physicians’ offices

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, announced today the commercial launch of a small portable microplate reader for use with the company’s immunoassays and, ultimately, molecular diagnostics, providing new opportunities in point-of-care medicine. This affordable device enables Enzo to offer a complete solution to academic, CRO, and industrial customers.

Enzo is the provider of over 17,000 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) and assay kits, including hundreds of highly sensitive ELISAs it manufactures. The advanced design and technology of Enzo’s compact microplate reader makes it possible to deliver precise and accurate results. Together with Enzo’s proprietary software, the device is an option for a wide variety of applications based on the miniaturization of Enzo’s assays. These tests include metabolites, hormones (e.g. pregnancy), proteins (e.g. inflammatory cytokines) and protein characterization.

With support from an instrument manufacturing company, the Enzo portable reader enables lab work to be executed outside of traditional research facilities (that rely on shared instrumentation). Now, researchers and lab professionals can have a dedicated, personal device to fit their space and needs with convenience and accessibility not previously available. The handheld instrument is about one-tenth the size of the average benchtop plate reader, allowing it to fit into any laboratory setting and saving bench space while providing new levels of flexibility and portability that can be extended to point-of-care facilities to allow physicians to provide molecular testing including assays for viral detection and sexually transmitted diseases.

The compact solid-state technology enables utilization of this instrument in new locations. With this technology, point-of-care testing can move from centralized, complex clinical labs closer to patient care. It simplifies testing procedures and opens up the opportunity to shift testing out of the hands of licensed medical technicians to healthcare professionals operating nearer to patients or, in some instances, even to patients themselves.

