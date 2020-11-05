Bambuser Launches New Shopify App for Live Video Shopping

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive live video shopping provider Bambuser today announces the launch of a powerful new app for merchants using Shopify, one of the world's most popular e-commerce platforms. The Shopify custom app is provided free of charge to Bambuser's clients using Shopify e-commerce platform to reduce development costs and time to market when implementing Live Video Shopping on their site. The app takes care of implementing the codes necessary to run Live Video Shopping and offers a user-friendly interface within Shopify for managing Call-to-Actions (CTAs) for the Live Shopping shows on the site.

Bambuser's technology is proven to have a direct impact on brand lift and a significantly higher engagement rate than other comparable technologies. During the first half of 2020, Bambuser-supported Live Video Shopping shows had an average add-to-cart click-rate of 36% across all active retailers in the beauty segment.