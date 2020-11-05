 

Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05.11.2020   

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference
     Presentation Date: Monday, November 9th at 5 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit
     Presentation Date: Monday, November 16th at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentation will also be available on the Sangamo website after the event.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, and in vivo genome editing and genome regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.

