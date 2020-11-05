Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will present at the following investor conferences:

29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Monday, November 9th at 5 p.m. Eastern Time

Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit

Presentation Date: Monday, November 16th at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time

Presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentation will also be available on the Sangamo website after the event.