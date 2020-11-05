Advanced Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

“This was an exceptional quarter for Advanced Energy with record revenue, earnings, and cash flow generation, driven by solid demand across our market verticals and strong execution throughout our global organization,” said CEO Yuval Wasserman. “Our Q3 results validate our long term business model and strategy. With multiple growth drivers, combined with our market and technology leadership and our proven operational excellence, we are well positioned to grow faster than the markets we serve and to achieve or exceed our strategic aspirational goals.”

Sales were $389.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with $339.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $175.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $45.6 million or $1.18 per diluted share, compared with $29.3 million or $0.76 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and $7.3 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $63.8 million or $1.66 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. This compares with $45.4 million or $1.18 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020, and $20.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

The company generated $67.5 million of operating cash from continuing operations in the quarter and made debt principal payments of $4.4 million.

Discontinued Operations

The company’s financial statements for all periods presented reflect results for the continuing precision power business, with the discontinued inverter business included in discontinued operations for all purposes. Further financial detail regarding the amounts related to the discontinued inverter business are available in the company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10‑K.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance

Based on the company’s current view, beliefs and assumptions, guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 is within the following ranges.

Q4 2020 Revenues $360M +/- $20M GAAP EPS from continuing operations $1.03 +/- $0.21 Non-GAAP EPS $1.30 +/- $0.20

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release includes GAAP and non-GAAP income and per-share earnings data and other GAAP and non-GAAP financial information. Advanced Energy’s non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of non-cash related charges such as stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, as well as discontinued operations, and non-recurring items such as acquisition-related costs and restructuring expenses. Beginning in Q2 2020, Advanced Energy’s non-GAAP measures exclude non-cash unrealized foreign currency gains or losses that result from remeasurement to functional currency long-term obligations related to pension and operating lease liabilities as the remeasurement does not represent current economic exposure and is unrelated to our overall operating performance. These long-term obligations were acquired in connection with the Artesyn acquisition and the Company previously used derivatives to hedge the exposure; however, the Company has determined it will no longer hedge these non-economic exposures. The tax effect of our non-GAAP adjustments represents the anticipated annual tax rate applied to each non-GAAP adjustment after consideration of their respective book and tax treatments.

The non-GAAP measures included in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, similar measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Advanced Energy believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors to evaluate business performance without the impacts of certain non-cash charges, non-economic foreign currency remeasurements, and other cash charges which are not part of the company’s usual operations. The company uses these non-GAAP measures to assess performance against business objectives, make business decisions, develop budgets, forecast future periods, assess trends and evaluate financial impacts of various scenarios. In addition, management’s incentive plans include these non-GAAP measures as criteria for achievements. Additionally, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures, in combination with its financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective. While some of the excluded items may be incurred and reflected in the company’s GAAP financial results in the foreseeable future, the company believes that the items excluded from certain non-GAAP measures do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of its continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred. The use of non-GAAP measures has limitations in that such measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these measures should only be used to evaluate the company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Please refer to the Form 8‑K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The company’s guidance with respect to anticipated financial results, potential future growth and profitability, future business mix, expectations regarding future market trends, future performance within specific markets and other statements herein or made on the above-announced conference call that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) the effects of global macroeconomic conditions upon demand for our products and services; (b) the volatility and cyclicality of the industries the company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; (c) delays in capital spending by end-users in our served markets; (d) the risks and uncertainties related to the integration of Artesyn Embedded Power including the optimization and reduction of our global manufacturing sites; (e) the continuing spread of COVID-19 and its potential adverse impact on our product manufacturing, research & development, supply chain, services and administrative operations; (f) the accuracy of the company’s estimates related to fulfilling solar inverter product warranty and post-warranty obligations; (g) the company’s ability to realize its plan to avoid additional costs after the solar inverter wind-down; (h) the accuracy of the company’s assumptions on which its financial statement projections are based; (i) the impact of product price changes, which may result from a variety of factors; (j) the timing of orders received from customers; (k) the company’s ability to realize benefits from cost improvement efforts including avoided costs, restructuring plans and inorganic growth; (l) the company’s ability to obtain in a timely manner the materials necessary to manufacture its products; (m) unanticipated changes to management’s estimates, reserves or allowances; (n) changes and adjustments to the tax expense and benefits related to the U.S. tax reform that was enacted in late 2017; and (o) the impact of political, economic and policy tensions and conflicts between China and the United States including, but not limited to, trade wars and export restrictions between the two countries, China’s national security law for Hong Kong, and China’s expansion of control over the South China Sea, any of which could negatively impact our customers’ and our presence, operations, and financial results. These and other risks are described in Advanced Energy’s Form 10‑K, Forms 10‑Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These reports and statements are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from Advanced Energy’s investor relations page at ir.advanced-energy.com or by contacting Advanced Energy’s investor relations at 970‑407‑6555. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Aspirational goals and targets discussed on the conference call or in the presentation materials should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. The company assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Sales: Product $ 358,257 $ 148,138 $ 311,770 $ 959,388 $ 366,443 Service 31,264 26,989 28,110 85,469 84,237 Total sales 389,521 175,127 339,880 1,044,857 450,680 Cost of sales: Product 220,149 87,536 195,535 606,750 204,450 Service 15,587 14,100 14,041 41,787 42,873 Total cost of sales 235,736 101,636 209,576 648,537 247,323 Gross profit 153,785 73,491 130,304 396,320 203,357 39.5 % 42.0 % 38.3 % 37.9 % 45.1 % Operating expenses: Research and development 36,807 24,546 35,855 107,432 67,675 Selling, general and administrative 51,481 36,401 48,174 145,646 93,027 Amortization of intangible assets 5,049 3,002 5,009 15,064 6,849 Restructuring expense 1,494 152 5,790 7,940 3,620 Total operating expenses 94,831 64,101 94,828 276,082 171,171 Operating income 58,954 9,390 35,476 120,238 32,186 Other income (expense), net (6,558) 1,361 (1,587) (11,655) 17,649 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 52,396 10,751 33,889 108,583 49,835 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,783 3,495 4,610 15,293 3,819 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 45,613 7,256 29,279 93,290 46,016 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 50 375 (151) (421) 8,690 Net income 45,663 7,631 29,128 92,869 54,706 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest 36 10 (16) 35 29 Net income attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $ 45,627 $ 7,621 $ 29,144 $ 92,834 $ 54,677 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 38,325 38,313 38,294 38,322 38,258 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 38,528 38,489 38,458 38,531 38,457 Earnings per share attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc: Continuing operations: Basic earnings per share $ 1.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.77 $ 2.43 $ 1.20 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.76 $ 2.42 $ 1.20 Discontinued operations: Basic earnings per share $ — $ 0.01 $ — $ (0.01) $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per share $ — $ 0.01 $ — $ (0.01) $ 0.23 Net income: Basic earnings per share $ 1.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.76 $ 2.42 $ 1.43 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.76 $ 2.41 $ 1.42

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 428,977 $ 346,441 Marketable securities 2,601 2,614 Accounts and other receivable, net 240,147 246,564 Inventories 257,374 230,019 Income taxes receivable 13,042 4,245 Other current assets 36,335 36,855 Total current assets 978,476 866,738 Property and equipment, net 109,975 108,109 Operating lease right-of-use assets 108,810 105,404 Deposits and other assets 19,313 22,556 Goodwill and intangibles, net 375,809 386,943 Deferred income tax assets 50,136 42,656 Total assets $ 1,642,519 $ 1,532,406 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 159,332 $ 170,671 Other accrued expenses 142,445 113,849 Current portion of debt 17,500 17,500 Current portion of operating lease liability 17,243 18,312 Total current liabilities 336,520 320,332 Long-term debt 308,794 321,527 Non-current liabilities of continuing operations 228,472 213,287 Long-term liabilities 537,266 534,814 Total liabilities 873,786 855,146 Advanced Energy stockholders’ equity 768,152 676,714 Noncontrolling interest 581 546 Stockholders’ equity 768,733 677,260 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,642,519 $ 1,532,406

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 92,869 $ 54,706 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (421 ) 8,690 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 93,290 46,016 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,433 15,301 Stock-based compensation expense 9,666 5,053 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (7,849 ) 2,825 Gain on sale of central inverter service business — (14,804 ) Discount on notes receivable 721 — Net loss on disposal of assets 678 104 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired 3,093 (25,637 ) Net cash from operating activities from continuing operations 135,032 28,858 Net cash from operating activities from discontinued operations (659 ) 317 Net cash from operating activities 134,373 29,175 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 3 — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 103 1,742 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,127 ) (365,798 ) Issuance of notes receivable (1,000 ) (2,800 ) Purchases of property and equipment (25,232 ) (15,681 ) Net cash from investing activities from continuing operations (27,253 ) (382,537 ) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations — — Net cash from investing activities (27,253 ) (382,537 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from long-term borrowings — 347,486 Payments on long-term borrowings (13,125 ) (4,375 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (11,579 ) — Net payments related to stock-based award activities (1,451 ) (714 ) Net cash from financing activities from continuing operations (26,155 ) 342,397 Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations — — Net cash from in financing activities (26,155 ) 342,397 EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION ON CASH 1,571 (3,185 ) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 82,536 (14,150 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 346,441 354,552 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period 428,977 340,402 Less cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations — — CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, end of period $ 428,977 $ 340,402

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Net Sales by Product Line Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Semiconductor Equipment $ 167,058 $ 96,426 $ 145,424 $ 446,107 $ 277,911 Industrial & Medical 87,013 55,187 70,886 219,877 149,255 Data Center Computing 87,741 13,498 83,316 257,240 13,498 Telecom & Networking 47,709 10,016 40,254 121,633 10,016 Total $ 389,521 $ 175,127 $ 339,880 $ 1,044,857 $ 450,680 Net Sales by Geographic Region Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 North America $ 190,629 $ 83,632 $ 149,760 $ 504,719 $ 203,531 Asia 180,660 66,157 170,753 462,388 175,554 Europe 17,886 25,008 19,048 76,070 70,526 Other Countries 346 330 319 1,680 1,069 Total $ 389,521 $ 175,127 $ 339,880 $ 1,044,857 $ 450,680

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - operating expenses and operating income, excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported $ 153,785 $ 73,491 $ 130,304 $ 396,320 $ 203,357 Adjustments to gross profit: Stock-based compensation 67 77 156 445 365 Facility expansion, relocation costs and other 1,095 1,342 970 3,608 1,662 Acquisition-related costs — 1,506 215 5,356 1,506 Non-GAAP gross profit 154,947 76,416 131,645 405,729 206,890 Non-GAAP gross margin 39.8 % 43.6 % 38.7 % 38.8 % 45.9 % Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported 94,831 64,101 94,828 276,082 171,171 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (5,049 ) (3,002 ) (5,009 ) (15,064 ) (6,849 ) Stock-based compensation (3,714 ) (840 ) (2,681 ) (9,221 ) (4,688 ) Acquisition-related costs (5,214 ) (6,398 ) (2,978 ) (10,597 ) (9,440 ) Facility expansion, relocation costs and other (415 ) (223 ) (539 ) (1,770 ) (297 ) Restructuring charges (1,494 ) (152 ) (5,790 ) (7,940 ) (3,620 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses 78,945 53,486 77,831 231,490 146,277 Non-GAAP operating income $ 76,002 $ 22,930 $ 53,814 $ 174,239 $ 60,613 Non-GAAP operating margin 19.5 % 13.1 % 15.8 % 16.7 % 13.4 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - income excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Income from continuing operations, less noncontrolling interest, net of income taxes $ 45,577 $ 7,246 $ 29,295 $ 93,255 $ 45,987 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 5,049 3,002 5,009 15,064 6,849 Acquisition-related costs(1) 5,565 7,875 3,193 16,304 10,917 Facility expansion, relocation costs and other(2) 1,784 1,565 1,509 5,652 1,959 Restructuring charges 1,494 152 5,790 7,940 3,620 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss 3,540 — 1,058 4,598 — Central inverter services business sale — — — — (14,804 ) Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (2,115 ) 326 (2,595 ) (6,080 ) 2,011 Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes, excluding stock-based compensation 60,894 20,166 43,259 136,733 56,539 Stock-based compensation, net of taxes 2,892 702 2,170 7,425 3,887 Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes $ 63,786 $ 20,868 $ 45,429 $ 144,158 $ 60,426

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, Acquisition-related costs include an expense of $351 and a gain of $29, respectively, which was recognized in Other income (expense), net. (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Facility expansion, relocation costs and other includes a $274 noncash fixed asset write-off, which was recognized in Other income (expense), net.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - per share earnings excluding certain items Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported $ 1.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.76 $ 2.42 $ 1.20 Add back (subtract): Per share impact of Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax 0.48 0.35 0.42 1.32 0.37 Non-GAAP per share earnings $ 1.66 $ 0.54 $ 1.18 $ 3.74 $ 1.57

Reconciliation of Q4 2020 Guidance Low End High End Revenue $340 million $380 million Reconciliation of Non-GAAP earnings per share GAAP earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 1.24 Stock-based compensation 0.08 0.08 Amortization of intangible assets 0.13 0.13 Restructuring and other 0.11 0.09 Tax effects of excluded items (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 1.10 $ 1.50

