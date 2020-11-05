 

Synacor to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on November 11, 2020

Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC), a leading provider of cloud-based Collaboration and Identity Management software and services serving global enterprises, video, internet and communications providers, and governments, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its quarterly financial results.

To participate, please dial 1-833-235-2655 (toll free) or 1-647-689-4151 (international) and reference conference ID 4592597. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Synacor’s website at https://www.synacor.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on November 11, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 18, 2020 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642 and using the pin number 4592597.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. For more information please visit www.synacor.com.

