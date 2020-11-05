Synacor to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on November 11, 2020

Synacor, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC), a leading provider of cloud-based Collaboration and Identity Management software and services serving global enterprises, video, internet and communications providers, and governments, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its quarterly financial results.

To participate, please dial 1-833-235-2655 (toll free) or 1-647-689-4151 (international) and reference conference ID 4592597. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Synacor’s website at https://www.synacor.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.