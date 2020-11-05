Alcon U.S. PRECISION1 Launch Momentum Bolstered by Strong Programs, Differentiated On-Eye Performance

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care, announced continued momentum of its PRECISION1 one-day, silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lenses following strong reception by the U.S. Eye Care Professional (ECP) community around its launch in late 2019. Alcon is energizing doctors and patients with data affirming the superior wearing experience of the lens, as well as the See What Happens consumer campaign, featuring actress Katherine McNamara and the PRECISION1 SEE FREE incentive program designed to drive patient awareness and trials during COVID-19 recovery.

“With the unprecedented challenges this year, Alcon has pivoted to meet Eye Care Professional and patient needs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sergio Duplan, President, Alcon North America. “The commercial and consumer success of PRECISION1 in the U.S. is not only a testament to the clinical performance of the lens, but also speaks to the innovative and customer-centric mindset of our teams who were at the ready with powerful programs and compelling campaigns created to support practices as they began to re-open and recover.”