 

Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today that on November 4, 2020 it entered into a privately negotiated exchange and purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with a holder of its currently outstanding 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Existing 2024 Notes”). Pursuant to the Agreement, in exchange for $64,842,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing 2024 Notes held by the holder (which is currently convertible into approximately 8.9 million shares of common stock), Clovis Oncology has agreed to issue to the holder a number of shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Exchanged Shares”) utilizing an exchange ratio that is based in part on the daily volume-weighted average prices (“VWAPs”) per share of Clovis Oncology’s common stock during a seven-trading day pricing period following execution of the Agreement.

In addition, pursuant to the Agreement, Clovis Oncology has also agreed to sell to the holder $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of a new series of 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “New 2024 Notes”) at a purchase price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount thereof. Also, Clovis Oncology has granted the holder a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $20,000,000 aggregate principal amount of New 2024 Notes on the same terms and conditions.

About the Debt Exchange

The number of Exchanged Shares to be issued by Clovis Oncology to the holder will be calculated utilizing an exchange ratio that is based in part on the average VWAPs of Clovis Oncology’s common stock (subject to a floor) during a seven-trading day pricing period beginning on November 5, 2020 and ending on, and including, November 13, 2020. Assuming such average VWAP is $5.67 per share, which is the last reported sale price of Clovis Oncology’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 4, 2020, 13,038,683 Exchanged Shares would be issuable pursuant to the debt exchange transaction. However, in the event that Clovis Oncology’s stock price declines during the pricing period, Clovis Oncology will be required to issue more shares, but in no event more than 15,696,240 Exchanged Shares are issuable pursuant to the debt exchange transaction.

