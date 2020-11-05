 

Xi China aims to turn itself into market for world

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadaily.com.cn

Gardeners trim a lawn featuring the image of Jinbao, the mascot of the China International Import Expo, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Oct 15. [Photo by Yang Jianzheng/For China Daily]

President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech via video link at the opening ceremony of the third China International Import Expo and Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Wednesday. Here are some highlights.

On CIIE

  • The hosting of the third CIIE demonstrates the country's sincere desire to share its market opportunities with the world and contribute to global economic recovery
  • The exhibition area of the third CIIE has expanded by nearly 30,000 square meters
  • A zone on public health and epidemic prevention has been added at the third CIIE, attracting many Fortune Global 500 corporations and leading firms in relevant sectors

On China's opening-up over the past year

  • Notwithstanding COVID-19, the pace of opening-up in China has continued to quicken
  • China has taken steady steps to expand imports, with imports of goods and services outpacing the global average
  • The number of China's pilot free trade zones has increased from 18 to 21
  • The items on the national negative list for foreign investment have been cut from 40 to 33
  • Sound progress has been registered in advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

On openness and cooperation

  • All countries should commit to mutual opening-up that features shared benefits: Solidarity and cooperation are the right choices to make in meeting challenges; Countries should uphold the principle of mutually beneficial cooperation, build trust rather than second-guess each other, join hands rather than throw punches at each other, and consult rather than slander each other
  • All countries should commit to mutual opening-up that features shared responsibilities: Countries must work together as partners, with each shouldering its due responsibility; Big countries need to lead by example, major economies need to act on sound principles, and developing countries need to play an active part in promoting opening up and sharing responsibilities
  • All countries should commit to mutual opening-up that features shared governance: The international community must not allow unilateralism or protectionism to undermine the international order and international rules; Countries should safeguard the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization as its cornerstone

On new stage for China's development

