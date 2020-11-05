 

New football simulator Football for Friendship World to be released on World Football Day

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:12  |  37   |   |   

MOSCOW, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gazprom International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship announced the release date of the Football for Friendship World game. The global release is scheduled for December 10, 2020 – the World Football Day. The new multiplayer football simulator is based on the most important values of the programme, such as friendship, peace, and equality.

 

Football for Friendship World football simulator

 

One hundred unique sets of football merchandise and football kits from the Football for Friendship programme and the Football Union of Russia (FUR) will be given to some of the first registered users. The sets will be delivered to the winners to any location in the world.

For the first time, users in different countries will be able to participate in games according to the rules of Football for Friendship united into international teams. The players will be able to play in real time with other footballers from all around the world, create and manage teams, become fans and support their friends' teams in the stands. Football for Friendship World will be promoted with a motto "Uniting friends, uniting the world!"

Two weeks before the official launch of the game, the Football for Friendship eWorld Championship will be held on the platform. The Football for Friendship eWorld Championship will unite young athletes 10-14 years old from over 100 countries into 32 Teams of Friendship. They will play a total of 55 matches. The final of the Championship will be broadcast live. The football legend Roberto Carlos is the Global Ambassador of the programme. To participate and enter the first-ever Football for Friendship eWorld Championship, apply at http://participants.footballforfriendship.com/. The winners of the Championship will receive tickets to the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul.

AGT Communications Group is the Global Operator of Gazprom's Football for Friendship programme. The international team of the DataArt company is developing the game. The game will be available for free for first users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327695/Football_for_Friendship_World.jpg



