USAT Announces Upgrade Program for 2G and 3G Devices

Mobile network operators across the globe and in the U.S. are beginning to sunset their 2G and 3G networks as 4G long-term evolution (LTE) is now the industry standard. USAT migrated most of its customers from 2G to 3G, but will work with those still on legacy devices, to complete the remaining 2G upgrades in the field. USAT is committed to making the transition seamless. To ensure business continuity, customers with devices that are reliant on either network generation will need to upgrade no later than end of 2022, although some carriers do have 2021 sunset dates. This will affect all ePort and Seed devices in the United States.

“It’s a testimony to our knowhow that so many of our legacy devices in the field have continued to operate[suggest reframing this around quality and longevity of our devices that have outpaced the shelf life of the networks,” said Anant Agrawal, chief revenue officer, USA Technologies. “Throughout the years we have demonstrated keen foresight in developing our products, with the goal of protecting our customers’ investment last as long as possible, underlining our dedication as a trusted partner. We remain steadfast in giving our customers access to the latest technology, through our integrated Platform as a Service and making sure it’s a value add to their business.”

USAT has developed an upgrade program that leverages its Platform as a Service (PaaS) and focuses on a choice of sensible plans to help operators maximize their capital investment. The combination of USAT’s innovative technology and future proofing gives them the ability to upgrade without too much spend and without the need to rip and replace. Many 3G devices currently in the field are equipped with an EMV Contactless card reader and will only require a 4G telemeter (G10s) upgrade. This will help get the most out of an operator’s deployed device footprint.

Continued Mr. Agrawal, “Change is a constant in technology, and the costs to keep up can add up as companies manage their investment. USAT has worked diligently to develop an upgrade program that is simple and straight forward. Our goal is to reduce our customers’ CapEx while helping maximize their return on investment.