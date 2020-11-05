 

Melco Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:14  |  33   |   |   

MACAU, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Total operating revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were US$0.21 billion, representing a decrease of approximately 85% from US$1.44 billion for the comparable period in 2019. The decrease in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to softer performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a significant decline in inbound tourism in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 was US$275.0 million, compared with operating income of US$175.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Melco generated negative Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$76.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$418.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the third quarter of 2020 was US$331.6 million, or US$0.70 per ADS, compared with net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$83.2 million, or US$0.17 per ADS, in the third quarter of 2019. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests during the third quarter of 2020 was US$55.3 million and the net income attributable to noncontrolling interests during the third quarter of 2019 was US$8.9 million, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and the Cyprus Operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “COVID-19 and the subsequent travel restrictions continue to have a significant negative impact on our operating and financial performance. Despite that, our integrated resorts experienced a moderate recovery in business levels during the third quarter, benefiting from the partial resumption of casino operations in Cyprus and Manila, as well as the gradual resumption of visa issuances by the Mainland Chinese authorities under the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS).

“While we are encouraged by the recent positive developments, ensuring the safety and well-being of our colleagues, customers and communities in which we operate remains our highest priority. Melco also fully supports the Macau SAR government’s newly launched scheme for tourists from Mainland China with the aim to expand the number of visitors, boost the economy and protect local jobs. In support of the scheme, Melco strives to continue prioritizing epidemic prevention measures by working hand-in-hand with local small and medium enterprise (SME) partners, while contributing collaboratively to the city’s sustainable development and economic recovery.

“We continue to prudently manage our balance sheet. Aided by the issuance of a series of new senior notes and the Studio City private share placements (but excluding Melco’s subscription therein of approximately US$280 million), as of September 30, 2020, we had cash on hand of approximately US$1.9 billion and undrawn revolver capacities of approximately US$1.7 billion.

“Melco remains committed to its global development program. Construction on the expansion of Studio City is progressing. Upon completion, Studio City will offer approximately 900 additional luxury hotel rooms and suites, one of the world’s largest indoor/outdoor water parks, a Cineplex, fine-dining restaurants and state-of-the-art MICE space. In Europe, we are developing City of Dreams Mediterranean which, upon completion, will be Europe’s largest integrated resort with approximately 500 luxury hotel rooms, a 1,500-seat amphitheater, and approximately 10,000 square meters of MICE space.

“Turning to Japan, I want to highlight our unwavering commitment to bring to the country the best IR the world has ever seen. We believe our focus on the Asian premium segment, a portfolio of high-quality assets, devotion to craftsmanship, dedication to world-class entertainment offerings, market-leading social safeguard systems, established track record of successful partnerships, a culture of exceptional guest service, and a continuing commitment to employee development puts Melco in a strong position to help Japan realize the vision of developing a world-leading IR with unique Japanese touch. The process in Japan has been substantially delayed and remains complex. We will continue to be patient as we evaluate the landscape to ensure that Melco pursues the right opportunity that takes advantage of Melco’s core strengths to drive strong value creation.”

City of Dreams Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$91.4 million, compared to US$787.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. City of Dreams generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$49.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$233.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and lower non-gaming revenue, as well as a higher provision for credit losses.

Rolling chip volume was US$1.86 billion for the third quarter of 2020 versus US$17.18 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 3.34% in the third quarter of 2020, versus 2.69% in the third quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$90.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with US$1.41 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 38.1% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 33.2% in the third quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2020 was US$0.11 billion, compared with US$1.21 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 3.4% in the third quarter of 2020, versus 3.1% in the third quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the third quarter of 2020 was US$18.0 million, compared with US$104.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Altira Macau Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$11.0 million, compared to US$113.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$16.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$14.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.34 billion in the third quarter of 2020 versus US$4.05 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 3.06% in the third quarter of 2020, versus 3.62% in the third quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$15.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, versus US$154.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 16.9% in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 21.6% in the third quarter of 2019.
    
Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2020 was US$42.6 million, compared with US$79.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 2.3% in the third quarter of 2020, versus 4.2% in the third quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the third quarter of 2020 was US$2.2 million, compared with US$6.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Mocha Clubs Third Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha Clubs were US$11.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to US$29.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Mocha Clubs generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.3 million in the same period in 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2020 was US$279.6 million, compared with US$633.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 4.0% in the third quarter of 2020, versus 4.7% in the third quarter of 2019.

Studio City Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$30.8 million, compared to US$337.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$21.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$106.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and lower non-gaming revenue.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$0.15 billion in the third quarter of 2020, versus US$2.77 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 3.41% in the third quarter of 2020, versus 2.71% in the third quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$49.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with US$880.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 31.5% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 28.4% in the third quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2020 was US$99.2 million, compared with US$711.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 2.7% in the third quarter of 2020, versus 2.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the third quarter of 2020 was US$11.5 million, compared with US$49.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

City of Dreams Manila Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$43.4 million, compared to US$130.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$49.9 million in the comparable period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in all gaming segments and lower non-gaming revenue.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$0.56 billion in the third quarter of 2020, versus US$2.44 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 2.68% in the third quarter of 2020, versus 0.89% in the third quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$63.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with US$202.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 29.0% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 31.3% in the third quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2020 was US$0.29 billion, compared with US$1.02 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 5.8% in the third quarter of 2020, versus 5.3% in the third quarter of 2019.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the third quarter of 2020 was US$8.7 million, compared with US$32.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Cyprus Operations Third Quarter Results

The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos. Upon the completion and opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, total operating revenues at Cyprus Casinos were US$20.5 million, compared to US$26.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Cyprus Casinos generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with US$8.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in the rolling chip and mass market table games segments.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, versus US$38.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was negative 36.03% in the third quarter of 2020, versus 8.66% in the third quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$23.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, versus US$36.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 20.6% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 21.9% in the third quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2020 was US$307.5 million, compared with US$311.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 5.1% in the third quarter of 2020, versus 5.0% in the third quarter of 2019.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were US$110.3 million, which mainly included interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized of US$91.9 million and loss on extinguishment of debt of US$18.5 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$153.5 million were recorded in the third quarter of 2020, of which US$14.4 million related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The negative Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended September 30, 2020 referred to in this press release was US$8.5 million less than the negative Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated November 5, 2020 (the “Studio City earnings release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City earnings release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of September 30, 2020 aggregated to US$1.90 billion, including US$150.0 million for a bank deposit with an original maturity over three months and US$9.9 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$5.64 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2020 were US$116.8 million, which primarily related to various projects at City of Dreams, Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean construction.

Recent Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to have a material effect on our operations, financial position, and prospects during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Commencing from July 15, 2020, certain travelers entering Guangdong from Macau were no longer subject to mandatory quarantine, while from August 12, 2020, those entering China from Macau were generally no longer subject to mandatory quarantine. On August 26, 2020, the Chinese authorities resumed the issuance of IVS visas for Guangdong residents, while the nationwide resumption of IVS visa issuance commenced on September 23, 2020. Despite these developments, our operations continue to be impacted by significant travel bans, restrictions, and quarantine requirements imposed by the governments in Macau, Hong Kong, and certain provinces in China on visitors traveling to and from Macau, and such bans, restrictions and requirements have been, and may continue to be, modified by the relevant authorities from time to time as COVID-19 developments unfold. Additionally, health-related precautionary measures remain in place at our properties in Macau, which could continue to impact visitation and customer spending.

Our Philippines casino gaming operations were closed due to the community quarantine for the entire island of Luzon, including Metro Manila, which began on March 16, 2020 and was extended to November 30, 2020. However, as permitted by PAGCOR, since June 19, 2020, City of Dreams Manila has conducted a dry run/trial run of its gaming and hospitality operations with a limited number of participants strictly adhering to the new guidelines on social distancing and hygiene and sanitation procedures imposed by the government of the Philippines. The PAGCOR-sanctioned dry run/trial run, which aims to address all potential operational concerns to achieve a seamless re-opening for City of Dreams Manila, is expected to continue until such time that PAGCOR provides formal notice that City of Dreams Manila can resume operations again on a regular basis in the future.

In Cyprus, commencing from October 23, 2020, the cities of Limassol and Paphos became subject to a 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. On November 4, 2020, the Cyprus government announced the curfew would be extended throughout the rest of Cyprus commencing from November 5, 2020 and the curfew is currently expected to be in place through November 30, 2020. As a result, our operations in Cyprus are required to be closed during those hours while the curfew remains in place.

The COVID-19 outbreak has also impacted the construction of the Studio City Phase 2 project and the progress of construction work at the City of Dreams Mediterranean project. We currently expect additional time will be needed to complete the construction of these projects.

As the disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak are ongoing, any recovery from such disruptions will depend on future developments, such as the duration of travel and visa restrictions and customer sentiment and behavior, including the length of time before customers resume traveling and participating in entertainment and leisure activities at high-density venues and the impact of potential higher unemployment rates, declines in income levels and loss of personal wealth resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak on consumer behavior related to discretionary spending and traveling, all of which are highly uncertain.

Conference Call Information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 9:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time). To join the conference call, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free   1 844 760 0770
US Toll / International   1 347 549 4094
HK Toll   852 3018 8307
HK Toll Free   800 906 613
Japan Toll   81 3 4503 6004
Japan Toll Free   012 092 5482
UK Toll Free   080 0051 4241
Australia Toll   61 290 833 216
Australia Toll Free   1 800 754 642
Philippines Toll Free   1 800 1612 0312
     
Passcode   5797219

An audio webcast will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

To access the replay, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free   1 855 452 5696
US Toll / International   1 646 254 3697
HK Toll   852 3051 2780
HK Toll Free   800 963 117
Japan Toll   81 3 4580 6717
Japan Toll Free   012 095 9034
Philippines Toll Free   1 800 1612 0166
     
Conference ID   5797219

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the recent global pandemic of COVID-19, caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus, and the continued impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) local and global economic conditions, (v) our anticipated growth strategies, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1)   “Adjusted EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.
     
    Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
     
(2)   “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”) are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.  For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For the investment community, please contact:
Richard Huang
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +852 2598 3619
Email: richardlshuang@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

                       
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
                       
                       
Operating revenues:                      
Casino $ 170,775     $ 1,242,192     $ 1,030,914     $ 3,727,770  
Rooms   15,184       88,438       67,228       258,918  
Food and beverage   13,385       59,081       48,047       172,745  
Entertainment, retail and other   13,552       48,945       53,732       126,727  
Total operating revenues   212,896       1,438,656       1,199,921       4,286,160  
                       
Operating costs and expenses:                      
Casino   (207,188 )     (823,115 )     (986,818 )     (2,423,186 )
Rooms   (8,573 )     (22,887 )     (34,897 )     (67,225 )
Food and beverage   (14,822 )     (44,966 )     (62,482 )     (133,452 )
Entertainment, retail and other   (9,378 )     (24,792 )     (44,915 )     (73,039 )
General and administrative   (80,985 )     (145,123 )     (326,214 )     (423,000 )
Payments to the Philippine Parties   (2,743 )     (8,740 )     (7,678 )     (45,995 )
Pre-opening costs   (428 )     (525 )     (1,049 )     (4,638 )
Development costs   (2,831 )     (30,433 )     (22,633 )     (39,873 )
Amortization of gaming subconcession   (14,364 )     (14,206 )     (43,050 )     (42,601 )
Amortization of land use rights   (5,726 )     (5,663 )     (17,161 )     (16,982 )
Depreciation and amortization   (133,439 )     (140,640 )     (410,757 )     (422,362 )
Property charges and other   (7,426 )     (2,372 )     (37,990 )     (19,578 )
Total operating costs and expenses   (487,903 )     (1,263,462 )     (1,995,644 )     (3,711,931 )
Operating (loss) income   (275,007 )     175,194       (795,723 )     574,229  
Non-operating income (expenses):                      
Interest income   1,437       3,597       3,732       7,169  
Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized   (91,864 )     (80,123 )     (250,288 )     (225,668 )
Loan commitment fees   (2,471 )     (883 )     (5,644 )     (1,673 )
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net   1,101       (79 )     (5,117 )     (9,409 )
Other expenses, net   (50 )     (3,815 )     (151,857 )     (20,166 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (18,497 )     -       (19,733 )     (3,721 )
Costs associated with debt modification   -       -       (310 )     (579 )
Total non-operating expenses, net   (110,344 )     (81,303 )     (429,217 )     (254,047 )
(Loss) income before income tax   (385,351 )     93,891       (1,224,940 )     320,182  
Income tax (expense) credit   (1,560 )     (1,788 )     5,166       (6,777 )
Net (loss) income   (386,911 )     92,103       (1,219,774 )     313,405  
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests   55,330       (8,913 )     156,016       (8,371 )
Net (loss) income attributable to                      
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (331,581 )   $ 83,190     $ (1,063,758 )   $ 305,034  
                       
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:                      
Basic $ (0.232 )   $ 0.058     $ (0.743 )   $ 0.212  
Diluted $ (0.232 )   $ 0.058     $ (0.743 )   $ 0.211  
                       
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:                      
Basic $ (0.695 )   $ 0.174     $ (2.228 )   $ 0.637  
Diluted $ (0.696 )   $ 0.173     $ (2.230 )   $ 0.634  
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding used in net (loss) income attributable to                      
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:                      
Basic   1,430,817,899       1,436,810,952       1,432,437,101       1,436,357,772  
Diluted   1,430,817,899       1,443,031,676       1,432,437,101       1,443,251,443  
                       


           
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
           
           
  September 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
    (Unaudited)      
           
ASSETS          
           
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,743,183     $ 1,394,982  
Investment securities   25,003       49,369  
Bank deposit with an original maturity over three months   150,000       -  
Restricted cash   9,487       37,390  
Accounts receivable, net   142,417       284,333  
Amounts due from affiliated companies   403       442  
Inventories   39,152       43,959  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   84,137       84,197  
Total current assets   2,193,782       1,894,672  
           
Property and equipment, net   5,658,837       5,723,909  
Gaming subconcession, net   99,058       141,440  
Intangible assets, net   30,288       31,628  
Goodwill   86,576       95,620  
Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets   267,047       176,478  
Investment securities   -       568,936  
Restricted cash   406       130  
Deferred tax assets   6,794       3,558  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   97,708       111,043  
Land use rights, net   727,558       741,008  
Total assets $ 9,168,054     $ 9,488,422  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 6,308     $ 21,882  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   934,592       1,420,516  
Income tax payable   8,474       8,516  
Operating lease liabilities, current   27,811       33,152  
Finance lease liabilities, current   67,099       39,725  
Current portion of long-term debt, net   250,000       146  
Amounts due to affiliated companies   1,706       1,523  
Total current liabilities   1,295,990       1,525,460  
           
Long-term debt, net   5,392,447       4,393,985  
Other long-term liabilities   21,982       18,773  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   49,980       56,677  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   79,453       88,259  
Finance lease liabilities, non-current   269,500       262,040  
Total liabilities   7,109,352       6,345,194  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized;          
1,456,547,942 and 1,456,547,942 shares issued;          
1,430,857,414 and 1,437,328,096 shares outstanding, respectively   14,565       14,565  
Treasury shares, at cost; 25,690,528 and 19,219,846 shares, respectively   (121,537 )     (90,585 )
Additional paid-in capital   3,196,685       3,178,579  
Accumulated other comprehensive losses   (20,814 )     (18,803 )
Accumulated losses   (1,787,662 )     (644,788 )
Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ equity   1,281,237       2,438,968  
Noncontrolling interests   777,465       704,260  
Total shareholders' equity   2,058,702       3,143,228  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,168,054     $ 9,488,422  
           


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
               
                   
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (331,581 )   $ 83,190     $ (1,063,758 )   $ 305,034  
Pre-opening costs   428       525       1,049       4,638  
Development costs   2,831       30,433       22,633       39,873  
Property charges and other   7,426       2,372       37,990       19,578  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   18,497       -       19,733       3,721  
Costs associated with debt modification   -       -       310       579  
Income tax impact on adjustments   (355 )     (1,934 )     (4,178 )     (4,216 )
Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments   (8,321 )     (99 )     (10,677 )     (7,183 )
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (311,075 )   $ 114,487     $ (996,898 )   $ 362,024  
                       
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:                      
Basic $ (0.217 )   $ 0.080     $ (0.696 )   $ 0.252  
Diluted $ (0.218 )   $ 0.079     $ (0.697 )   $ 0.251  
                       
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:                      
Basic $ (0.652 )   $ 0.239     $ (2.088 )   $ 0.756  
Diluted $ (0.654 )   $ 0.238     $ (2.091 )   $ 0.752  
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:                      
Basic   1,430,817,899       1,436,810,952       1,432,437,101       1,436,357,772  
Diluted   1,430,817,899       1,443,031,676       1,432,437,101       1,443,251,443  
                       


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
                                               
                                               
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
  Altira
Macau 		  Mocha   City of
Dreams 		  Studio
City 		  City of Dream
Manila 		  Cyprus
Operations 		  Corporate and
Other 		  Total
                               
                                               
Operating (loss) income $ (22,653 )   $ (2,367 )   $ (111,994 )   $ (66,769 )   $ (20,982 )   $ 2,447     $ (52,689 )   $ (275,007 )
                                               
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -       -       -       -       2,743       -       -       2,743  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   -       -       -       -       812       -       -       812  
Pre-opening costs   -       -       29       77       -       322       -       428  
Development costs   -       -       -       -       -       -       2,831       2,831  
Depreciation and amortization   5,407       1,850       59,743       44,399       16,733       3,470       21,927       153,529  
Share-based compensation   140       36       1,512       484       340       54       8,526       11,092  
Property charges and other   261       30       1,517       71       5,550       (3 )     -       7,426  
Adjusted EBITDA   (16,845 )     (451 )     (49,193 )     (21,738 )     5,196       6,290       (19,405 )     (96,146 )
Corporate and Other expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       19,405       19,405  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (16,845 )   $ (451 )   $ (49,193 )   $ (21,738 )   $ 5,196     $ 6,290     $ -     $ (76,741 )
                                               
                                               
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
  Altira
Macau 		  Mocha   City of
Dreams 		  Studio
City 		  City of Dreams
Manila 		  Cyprus
Operations 		  Corporate and
Other 		  Total
                               
                                         
Operating income (loss) $ 7,797     $ 4,584     $ 167,828     $ 60,424     $ 19,788     $ 5,452     $ (90,679 )   $ 175,194  
                                               
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -       -       -       -       8,740       -       -       8,740  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   -       -       -       -       765       -       -       765  
Pre-opening costs   -       -       24       6       -       495       -       525  
Development costs   -       -       -       -       -       -       30,433       30,433  
Depreciation and amortization   6,173       1,618       63,135       45,592       19,381       2,541       22,069       160,509  
Share-based compensation   54       39       1,124       421       371       52       5,774       7,835  
Property charges and other   31       33       889       (7 )     826       -       600       2,372  
Adjusted EBITDA   14,055       6,274       233,000       106,436       49,871       8,540       (31,803 )     386,373  
Corporate and Other expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       31,803       31,803  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 14,055     $ 6,274     $ 233,000     $ 106,436     $ 49,871     $ 8,540     $ -     $ 418,176  
                                               


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
                                               
                                               
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
  Altira
Macau 		  Mocha   City of
Dreams 		  Studio
City 		  City of Dreams
Manila 		  Cyprus
Operations 		  Corporate and
Other 		  Total
                               
                                               
Operating loss $ (62,735 )   $ (1,515 )   $ (260,100 )   $ (210,500 )   $ (54,233 )   $ (6,808 )   $ (199,832 )   $ (795,723 )
                                               
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -       -       -       -       7,678       -       -       7,678  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   -       -       -       -       2,374       -       -       2,374  
Pre-opening costs   37       -       (21 )     133       -       900       -       1,049  
Development costs   -       -       -       -       -       -       22,633       22,633  
Depreciation and amortization   16,086       5,459       186,253       131,043       49,553       9,128       73,446       470,968  
Share-based compensation   366       41       3,960       1,416       1,066       155       25,172       32,176  
Property charges and other   897       56       11,325       4,414       5,753       129       15,416       37,990  
Adjusted EBITDA   (45,349 )     4,041       (58,583 )     (73,494 )     12,191       3,504       (63,165 )     (220,855 )
Corporate and Other expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       63,165       63,165  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (45,349 )   $ 4,041     $ (58,583 )   $ (73,494 )   $ 12,191     $ 3,504     $ -     $ (157,690 )
                                               
                                               
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
  Altira
Macau 		  Mocha   City of
Dreams 		  Studio
City 		  City of Dreams
Manila 		  Cyprus
Operations 		  Corporate and
Other 		  Total
                               
                                         
Operating income (loss) $ 19,985     $ 12,150     $ 509,575     $ 148,088     $ 82,244     $ 11,145     $ (208,958 )   $ 574,229  
                                               
Payments to the Philippine Parties   -       -       -       -       45,995       -       -       45,995  
Land rent to Belle Corporation   -       -       -       -       2,283       -       -       2,283  
Pre-opening costs   25       -       29       2,555       (7 )     2,036       -       4,638  
Development costs   -       -       -       -       -       -       39,873       39,873  
Depreciation and amortization   17,480       5,609       195,130       137,361       57,531       7,806       61,028       481,945  
Share-based compensation   258       120       2,835       1,113       1,001       128       17,059       22,514  
Property charges and other   73       (328 )     4,766       8,535       4,182       -       2,350       19,578  
Adjusted EBITDA   37,821       17,551       712,335       297,652       193,229       21,115       (88,648 )     1,191,055  
Corporate and Other expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       88,648       88,648  
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 37,821     $ 17,551     $ 712,335     $ 297,652     $ 193,229     $ 21,115     $ -     $ 1,279,703  
                                               


Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
                   
Net (loss) income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (331,581 )   $ 83,190   $ (1,063,758 )   $ 305,034
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests   (55,330 )     8,913     (156,016 )     8,371
Net (loss) income   (386,911 )     92,103     (1,219,774 )     313,405
Income tax expense (credit)   1,560       1,788     (5,166 )     6,777
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net   110,344       81,303     429,217       254,047
Property charges and other   7,426       2,372     37,990       19,578
Share-based compensation   11,092       7,835     32,176       22,514
Depreciation and amortization   153,529       160,509     470,968       481,945
Development costs   2,831       30,433     22,633       39,873
Pre-opening costs   428       525     1,049       4,638
Land rent to Belle Corporation   812       765     2,374       2,283
Payments to the Philippine Parties   2,743       8,740     7,678       45,995
Adjusted EBITDA   (96,146 )     386,373     (220,855 )     1,191,055
Corporate and Other expenses   19,405       31,803     63,165       88,648
Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (76,741 )   $ 418,176   $ (157,690 )   $ 1,279,703
                       


                     
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data Schedule
                     
                     
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
        September 30,   September 30,
        2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Room Statistics(4):                
                     
  Altira Macau                
    Average daily rate (5)   $ 152     $ 175     $ 171     $ 177  
    Occupancy per available room     19 %     99 %     32 %     99 %
    Revenue per available room (6)   $ 29     $ 173     $ 54     $ 175  
                     
  City of Dreams                
    Average daily rate (5)   $ 208     $ 208     $ 230     $ 207  
    Occupancy per available room     15 %     98 %     24 %     98 %
    Revenue per available room (6)   $ 31     $ 204     $ 54     $ 202  
                     
  Studio City                
    Average daily rate (5)   $ 119     $ 135     $ 134     $ 134  
    Occupancy per available room     13 %     100 %     20 %     100 %
    Revenue per available room (6)   $ 16     $ 135     $ 27     $ 134  
                     
  City of Dreams Manila                
    Average daily rate (5)   $ 291     $ 179     $ 222     $ 175  
    Occupancy per available room     26 %     98 %     58 %     98 %
    Revenue per available room (6)   $ 77     $ 176     $ 129     $ 172  
                     
Other Information(7):                
                   
  Altira Macau                
    Average number of table games     101       102       96       104  
    Average number of gaming machines     101       178       109       173  
    Table games win per unit per day (8)   $ 1,390     $ 19,152     $ 4,813     $ 19,858  
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 104     $ 202     $ 123     $ 214  
                     
  City of Dreams                
    Average number of table games     515       517       489       517  
    Average number of gaming machines     482       863       476       836  
    Table games win per unit per day (8)   $ 2,033     $ 19,520     $ 6,149     $ 18,387  
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 85     $ 478     $ 202     $ 511  
                     
  Studio City                
    Average number of table games     291       292       279       293  
    Average number of gaming machines     595       896       579       952  
    Table games win per unit per day (8)   $ 774     $ 12,126     $ 2,234     $ 12,481  
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 48     $ 243     $ 96     $ 226  
                     
  City of Dreams Manila                
    Average number of table games     301       311       300       306  
    Average number of gaming machines     2,256       2,267       2,274       2,260  
    Table games win per unit per day (8)   $ 1,450     $ 2,975     $ 2,712     $ 4,451  
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 96     $ 259     $ 143     $ 256  
                     
  Cyprus Operations                
    Average number of table games     25       38       30       38  
    Average number of gaming machines     304       409       362       372  
    Table games win per unit per day (8)   $ 2,041     $ 3,256     $ 1,901     $ 2,562  
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (9) $ 565     $ 416     $ 483     $ 432  
                     
                     
(4)   Room statistics exclude rooms that were temporarily closed or provided to staff members during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak
(5)   Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
(6)   Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
(7)   Table games and gaming machines that were not in operation during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 due to government mandated closures or social distancing measures in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak have been excluded
(8)   Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
(9)   Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
                                     

Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Melco Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Earnings MACAU, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Melco Announces Earnings Release Date