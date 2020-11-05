DFDS expects to publish the report for Q3 2020 on 12 November 2020 at around 08:00 AM CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.





Date: 12 November 2020

Time: 10:00 AM CET

Telephone DK +45 35445577

UK +44 33 33000804

US +1 631 913 1422



List of international numbers:

https://event.sharefile.com/d-s451667d1ca54c838

Access code: 30422623#





If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.

The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/about and published there for future reference.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





