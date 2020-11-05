Marimaca Copper Receives Environmental Approval for Upcoming Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce that the Antofagasta Environmental Evaluation Commission has approved, by a majority vote, the Company’s new exploration campaigns, which will encompass further drilling at the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”), exploration drilling at the Marimaca Sulphide Target and in the broader Marimaca District.

Approval for new exploration programs received from regional environmental authority

Marimaca Copper successfully completed the Declaración de Impacto Ambiental (“DIA”) process, which is expected to be a similar process for the environmental approvals for the eventual development of the Marimaca Oxide Deposit Baseline studies were completed to analyse flora and fauna and potential environmental impacts of the project

Approvals granted for the construction of up to 365 drill pads (“platforms”) over the next three years Approvals encompass 3,800 hectares of highly prospective ground including the recently defined district targets around the Marimaca Project as well as the Marimaca Sulphide Target

Awaiting receipt of the final Resolution de Calificación Ambiental (“RCA”) from the Environmental Assessment Service (“SEA”), which is expected within the next 10 days

Exploration work underway to further refine targets for the upcoming drilling campaigns which are expected to commence in Q1 2021.



Hayden Locke, President of Marimaca Copper commented:

“As we move to the next phase of our development, with an increased focus on exploration, our team has completed the environmental impact assessment process where extensive baseline environmental work was completed, in line with the strict environmental assessment procedures in Chile. We are pleased to announce that we now have the approvals required to commence our next phase of aggressive exploration work, which will focus on the Marimaca Sulphide Target, as well as the several, recently defined, large scale targets to the north of the Marimaca Oxide Deposit.