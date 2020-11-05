 

Marimaca Copper Receives Environmental Approval for Upcoming Drilling Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:15  |  92   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce that the Antofagasta Environmental Evaluation Commission has approved, by a majority vote, the Company’s new exploration campaigns, which will encompass further drilling at the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”), exploration drilling at the Marimaca Sulphide Target and in the broader Marimaca District.

Highlights

  • Approval for new exploration programs received from regional environmental authority
  • Marimaca Copper successfully completed the Declaración de Impacto Ambiental (“DIA”) process, which is expected to be a similar process for the environmental approvals for the eventual development of the Marimaca Oxide Deposit
    • Baseline studies were completed to analyse flora and fauna and potential environmental impacts of the project
  • Approvals granted for the construction of up to 365 drill pads (“platforms”) over the next three years
    • Approvals encompass 3,800 hectares of highly prospective ground including the recently defined district targets around the Marimaca Project as well as the Marimaca Sulphide Target
  • Awaiting receipt of the final Resolution de Calificación Ambiental (“RCA”) from the Environmental Assessment Service (“SEA”), which is expected within the next 10 days
  • Exploration work underway to further refine targets for the upcoming drilling campaigns which are expected to commence in Q1 2021.

Hayden Locke, President of Marimaca Copper commented:

As we move to the next phase of our development, with an increased focus on exploration, our team has completed the environmental impact assessment process where extensive baseline environmental work was completed, in line with the strict environmental assessment procedures in Chile. We are pleased to announce that we now have the approvals required to commence our next phase of aggressive exploration work, which will focus on the Marimaca Sulphide Target, as well as the several, recently defined, large scale targets to the north of the Marimaca Oxide Deposit.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marimaca Copper Receives Environmental Approval for Upcoming Drilling Program VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce that the Antofagasta Environmental Evaluation Commission has approved, by a majority vote, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...