The Kraft Heinz Company to Lead Session at NextGen Supply Chain Conference

NextGen Supply Chain Conference is an educational event designed to prepare senior-level supply chain management professionals for technologies and processes that will have the most transformative effects on their supply chains. This year’s virtual conference will be held November 10-12, 2020, with a focus on artificial intelligence, digital transformation and robotics.

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, invites attendees of the 2020 NextGen Supply Chain Conference to attend the session ‘Pushing the Efficient Inventory Frontier at The Kraft Heinz Company’, led by David Villalpando, senior analyst, logistics analytics at The Kraft Heinz Company.

Session at a Glance:

Title: Pushing the Efficient Inventory Frontier at The Kraft Heinz Company

Speaker: David Villalpando, senior analyst, logistics analytics, The Kraft Heinz Company

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 1:00pm – 1:25pm CT

About: The Kraft Heinz Company has been a global leader in the food and beverage industry for more than 100 years. In this session, attendees will learn how Kraft Heinz uses Inventory Optimization, a form of prescriptive analytics, to balance inventory investment with service level performance, lower costs, improve agility, maximize opportunity and minimize supply chain risk.

Connect with Logility, an exhibitor and Associate Sponsor of the conference, to learn more about the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a supply chain planning solution that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics to simplify supply chain complexities and help you make smarter decisions faster.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

