Limoneira to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Harold Edwards, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference, to be held November 17-19, 2020, in a virtual format.

The Limoneira virtual fireside chat is scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. PT. The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived at www.limoneira.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investor” tab and navigate to the “Events & Presentations” section to access the webcast. The Company will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 19, 2020.