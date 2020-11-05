Simulations Plus to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference
Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for pharmaceutical discovery and development, today announced that chief executive officer Shawn O’Connor will be participating in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Mr. O’Connor’s presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be webcast live.
The Company’s slide presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website following the presentation. For more information about the Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference, or to register to attend, please visit the conference website.
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus, Inc. is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.
