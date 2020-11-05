 

Charles River Associates (CRA) to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
     CRA’s President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Mahoney and Chief Corporate Development Officer Chad Holmes will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.
  • Thursday, November 19, 2020 – Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference
     Mr. Maleh will present at 1:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Additionally, Mr. Maleh, Mr. Mahoney, and Mr. Holmes will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

