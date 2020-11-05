Helios Technologies Announces Participation in the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, announced today that Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tricia Fulton, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on November 12, 2020.

Helios’s Fireside Chat presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the event, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company website at https://ir.heliostechnologies.com/ir-calendar.