 

Helios Technologies Announces Participation in the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures solutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets, announced today that Josef Matosevic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tricia Fulton, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on November 12, 2020.

Helios’s Fireside Chat presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the event, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company website at https://ir.heliostechnologies.com/ir-calendar.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global industrial technology leader that develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions for diverse markets. The Company operates in two business segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment markets and sells products globally under the brands of Sun Hydraulics in relation to cartridge valve technology, Custom Fluidpower with regard to hydraulic system design and Faster in connection with quick release coupling solutions. Global Electronics brands include Enovation Controls and Murphy for fully-tailored solutions with a broad range of rugged and reliable instruments such as displays, controls and instrumentation products. Helios Technologies and information about its associated companies is available online at www.heliostechnologies.com.

