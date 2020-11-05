Golden Entertainment Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Blake Sartini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Entertainment, commented, “Our financial performance quickly recovered from the impact of the mandated shutdowns in March reflecting the benefit of our diversified portfolio of local and regional gaming operations as well as adjustments we made to managing the business. Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued strong operating trends at most of our properties since reopening as we generated the highest third quarter Adjusted EBITDA in the Company’s history.

“Third quarter financial performance was led by our Las Vegas locals casinos which achieved double-digit revenue growth and collectively doubled their Adjusted EBITDA contribution compared to the same period last year. Strong performance also continued at our Laughlin and Pahrump casinos, which increased Adjusted EBITDA by 8% and 40%, respectively, for the third quarter compared to the prior year. Our Maryland property also demonstrated meaningful improvement with third quarter Adjusted EBITDA increasing 27% compared to the prior year. For our total casino operations including The STRAT, our focus on continued expense management drove an Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of approximately 1,000 basis points year over year to over 37% in the third quarter.

“Our Montana distributed gaming business also continued to grow revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, while our distributed gaming business in Nevada was challenged from the mandated reclosure of bar-areas from July 10th to September 20th. We have since reopened bar-areas at all of our tavern locations and have seen more normalized operating trends across our portfolio.

“Even as The STRAT continues to improve and our Nevada bar-areas were closed for most of the quarter, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.5% over the prior year to $45.4 million. In addition, third quarter total Company Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 440 basis points on lower revenues reflecting reduced labor and marketing expenses at our properties.

“Also, during the third quarter we repaid the remaining $10 million drawn on the Company’s $200 million revolving credit facility which remains available to us for future liquidity needs. Looking forward, we are focused on sustaining financial performance, cash generation and reducing leverage to position us for future opportunities.”

Consolidated Results

The Company reported 2020 third quarter revenues of $205.4 million compared to $243.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.0 million, or a loss of $0.25 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.4 million, or $0.34 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $45.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $43.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Casinos

Casino revenues were $135.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $155.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Casino Adjusted EBITDA was $50.5 million compared to $42.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Distributed Gaming

Distributed Gaming revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $69.9 million compared to $88.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Distributed Gaming Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million compared to $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Debt and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $100.4 million. Total debt was approximately $1.2 billion, consisting primarily of $772 million outstanding under the Company’s existing credit facilities and $375 million of senior unsecured notes. There are no outstanding borrowings under the Company's $200 million revolving credit facility.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “think,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions, or they may use future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and expectations regarding recovery of our business following mandated shutdowns; future financial and operating results; and the Company’s plans, strategic priorities, objectives, expectations, intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and readers are therefore cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government-mandated closures or travel restrictions; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated cost savings, synergies and other benefits of the American and Laughlin transactions and its other acquisitions, and integration risks relating to such transactions; changes in national, regional and local economic, political and market conditions; legislative and regulatory matters (including the cost of compliance or failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations); increases in gaming taxes and fees in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; litigation; increased competition; the Company’s ability to renew its distributed gaming contracts; reliance on key personnel (including the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer); the level of the Company’s indebtedness and the Company’s ability to comply with covenants in its debt instruments; terrorist incidents; natural disasters; severe weather conditions; the effects of environmental and structural building conditions; the effects of disruptions to the Company’s information technology and other systems and infrastructure; factors affecting the gaming, entertainment and hospitality industries generally and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, which measure the Company believes is appropriate to provide meaningful comparison with, and to enhance an overall understanding of, the Company’s past financial performance and prospects for the future. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding specific expenses and gains that the Company believes are not indicative of core operating results. Further, Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of operating performance used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate operations and operating performance and is widely used in the gaming industry. Other companies in the gaming industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) are provided in the financial information tables below.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, acquisition and severance expenses, preopening and related expenses, asset disposal and other writedowns, share-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of derivative, and other gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA for a particular segment or operation is Adjusted EBITDA before corporate overhead, which is not allocated to each segment or operation. The Company defines “Preopening and related expenses” as inclusive of rent, organizational costs, non-capital costs associated with the opening of tavern and casino locations, and expenses related to The STRAT rebranding and the launch of the True Rewards loyalty program.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates approximately 15,700 slots, 130 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at approximately 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Gaming $ 145,521 $ 142,568 $ 329,413 $ 432,606 Food and beverage 28,685 51,109 80,400 152,971 Rooms 22,505 35,347 54,097 102,148 Other 8,685 14,290 24,617 43,551 Total revenues 205,396 243,314 488,527 731,276 Expenses Gaming 76,128 83,799 189,471 250,154 Food and beverage 22,654 41,020 67,280 119,450 Rooms 11,111 16,644 29,652 47,053 Other operating 2,748 4,815 9,279 16,409 Selling, general and administrative 52,132 57,106 132,290 170,288 Depreciation and amortization 31,551 29,611 94,637 86,852 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — — 27,872 — Acquisition and severance expenses 24 428 3,367 3,095 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (474 ) (233 ) 817 599 Preopening expenses 73 243 187 1,759 Total expenses 195,947 233,433 554,852 695,659 Operating income (loss) 9,449 9,881 (66,325 ) 35,617 Non-operating expense Interest expense, net (16,422 ) (18,776 ) (51,575 ) (56,046 ) Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt — — — (9,150 ) Change in fair value of derivative — (352 ) (1 ) (4,089 ) Total non-operating expense, net (16,422 ) (19,128 ) (51,576 ) (69,285 ) Loss before income tax benefit (provision) (6,973 ) (9,247 ) (117,901 ) (33,668 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 17 (200 ) (241 ) 1,795 Net loss $ (6,956 ) $ (9,447 ) $ (118,142 ) $ (31,873 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 28,130 27,806 28,045 27,714 Dilutive impact of stock options and restricted stock units — — — — Diluted 28,130 27,806 28,045 27,714 Net loss per share Basic $ (0.25 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (4.21 ) $ (1.15 ) Diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (4.21 ) $ (1.15 )

Golden Entertainment, Inc. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months September 30, 2020 Casinos Segment Distributed Gaming Segment Corporate and Other Consolidated Nevada Casinos Maryland Casino Nevada Distributed Gaming Montana Distributed Gaming Total Revenues $ 114,842 $ 20,472 $ 48,024 $ 21,879 $ 179 $ 205,396 Net income (loss) $ 18,156 $ 6,912 $ (1,930 ) $ 769 $ (30,863 ) $ (6,956 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,147 1,018 3,933 1,790 663 31,551 Acquisition and severance expenses 1 (1 ) — — 24 24 Preopening and related expenses (1) — — — — 73 73 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (3 ) (17 ) (374 ) 28 (108 ) (474 ) Share-based compensation — — — — 3,520 3,520 Other, net 91 1 467 — 727 1,286 Interest expense, net 222 4 14 1 16,181 16,422 Income tax benefit — — — — (17 ) (17 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,614 $ 7,917 $ 2,110 $ 2,588 $ (9,800 ) $ 45,429

Three Months September 30, 2019 Casinos Segment Distributed Gaming Segment Corporate and Other Consolidated Nevada Casinos Maryland Casino Nevada Distributed Gaming Montana Distributed Gaming Total Revenues $ 135,490 $ 19,623 $ 69,386 $ 18,612 $ 203 $ 243,314 Net income (loss) $ 12,690 $ 5,168 $ 4,812 $ 974 $ (33,091 ) $ (9,447 ) Depreciation and amortization 22,501 999 3,941 1,675 495 29,611 Acquisition and severance expenses 91 46 — — 291 428 Preopening and related expenses (1) 308 — 189 — 59 556 Gain on disposal of assets (4 ) — (1 ) (222 ) (6 ) (233 ) Share-based compensation — — — — 2,583 2,583 Other, net 218 — — — 25 243 Interest expense, net 199 1 17 1 18,558 18,776 Change in fair value of derivative — — — — 352 352 Income tax provision — — — — 200 200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,003 $ 6,214 $ 8,958 $ 2,428 $ (10,534 ) $ 43,069

(1) Preopening and related expenses include rent, organizational costs, non-capital costs associated with the opening of tavern and casino locations, and expenses related to The Strat rebranding and the launch of the TrueRewards loyalty program.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Casinos Segment Distributed Gaming Segment Corporate and Other Consolidated Nevada Casinos Maryland Casino Nevada Distributed Gaming Montana Distributed Gaming Total Revenues $ 266,046 $ 36,670 $ 133,701 $ 51,525 $ 585 $ 488,527 Net (loss) income $ (30,762 ) $ 6,913 $ (6,016 ) $ 265 $ (88,542 ) $ (118,142 ) Depreciation and amortization 72,094 3,128 12,015 5,475 1,925 94,637 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 27,872 — — — — 27,872 Acquisition and severance expenses 2,452 154 571 41 149 3,367 Preopening and related expenses (1) 225 — (1 ) — 188 412 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 1,260 30 (405 ) 45 (113 ) 817 Share-based compensation — — — — 7,522 7,522 Other, net 138 49 705 — 868 1,760 Interest expense, net 556 6 37 3 50,973 51,575 Change in fair value of derivative — — — — 1 1 Income tax provision — — — — 241 241 Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,835 $ 10,280 $ 6,906 $ 5,829 $ (26,788 ) $ 70,062

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Casinos Segment Distributed Gaming Segment Corporate and Other Consolidated Nevada Casinos Maryland Casino Nevada Distributed Gaming Montana Distributed Gaming Total Revenues $ 411,379 $ 53,824 $ 212,236 $ 53,272 $ 565 $ 731,276 Net income (loss) $ 50,746 $ 12,272 $ 18,531 $ 2,208 $ (115,630 ) $ (31,873 ) Depreciation and amortization 66,282 2,913 11,558 4,956 1,143 86,852 Acquisition and severance expenses 478 46 22 13 2,536 3,095 Preopening and related expenses (1) 2,647 15 1,415 — 208 4,285 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 664 99 77 (235 ) 384 989 Share-based compensation 11 — 5 — 8,885 8,901 Other, net 310 — — — 1,284 1,594 Interest expense, net 312 4 53 4 55,673 56,046 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt — — — — 9,150 9,150 Change in fair value of derivative — — — — 4,089 4,089 Income tax benefit — — — — (1,795 ) (1,795 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 121,450 $ 15,349 $ 31,661 $ 6,946 $ (34,073 ) $ 141,333

(1) Preopening and related expenses include rent, organizational costs, non-capital costs associated with the opening of tavern and casino locations, and expenses related to The Strat rebranding and the launch of the TrueRewards loyalty program.

