Mirum Pharmaceuticals Broadens Expanded Access Program for Maralixibat in Alagille Syndrome to Europe and Australia

“Maralixibat has the potential to make a meaningful difference in the treatment of Alagille syndrome and it is our goal to help ensure that eligible patients have access to maralixibat until it is available for prescribing in Europe and Australia,” said Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer at Mirum. “Continuity of treatment is critically important for children with rare diseases, like Alagille syndrome, and we hope that early access to investigational treatments such as maralixibat will help to reduce many of the debilitating symptoms associated with the disease as well as the need for liver transplantation.”

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced it has broadened its Expanded Access Program (EAP) for maralixibat for the treatment of patients with cholestatic pruritus associated with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) to Australia and countries in Europe. The announcement follows the Company’s recent initiation of an EAP in the United States and Canada for maralixibat in the same indication.

Maralixibat is a novel, minimally absorbed, orally administered apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. Mirum initiated its rolling New Drug Application (NDA) for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2020, expects to complete the submission in the first quarter of 2021, and is preparing for a U.S. commercial launch in the second half of 2021.

About the Maralixibat Expanded Access Program

The EAP, sometimes referred to as “compassionate use,” provides a potential pathway for a patient with an immediately life-threatening condition or serious disease to gain access to an investigational medicine for the treatment of that disease outside of a clinical trial when no comparable or satisfactory alternative therapy options are available.

The goal of Mirum’s EAP is to provide access to maralixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in eligible patients with ALGS prior to regulatory approval of the medication and until maralixibat is available by prescription.

The EAP will be open to eligible patients in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Requests for expanded access to maralixibat must be made by a licensed physician. Physicians and patients can learn more about the maralixibat EAP for ALGS by visiting the program website at www.ALGSEAP.com or via https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04530994. Physicians in select European countries and Australia who would like to request access for their patients can contact medicineaccess@clinigengroup.com with a reference line of “Mirum ALGS EAP request”. Physicians in the United States and Canada can email MirumALGS@clinigengroup.com.