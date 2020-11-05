 

Schwazze, Formerly Operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., Announces Star Buds Acquisition Progress and Strong Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze " or “the Company"), today provided an acquisition update for Star Buds and the Company released strong preliminary unaudited financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

As previously disclosed, Schwazze has entered into definitive agreements to purchase 14 Star Buds Colorado locations. Star Buds is one of the most recognized and successful retail cannabis operators in North America based on revenue-per-location and profit. The acquisitions include 13 retail operations located throughout the Colorado front-range and one cultivation facility in Denver. Based on the consolidated, unaudited 2019 results the Company received from Star Buds, these acquisitions collectively earned approximately $50M in revenue with a strong EBITDA margin. It is expected that the proforma revenue for the combined companies for 2020 will be approximately $90M. It is expected the combined companies will be cash flow positive after the completion of the acquisition.

In preparation for the anticipated closing of these acquisitions, Star Buds has approved the Company’s proof of funds in advance of closing. This acknowledgment enables both companies to begin preparing for a fourth quarter closing of the acquisitions.

“Star Buds could not be more thrilled to have received satisfactory proof of funds from Schwazze,” Brian Ruden, Owner of Star Buds shared. “We look forward to not only closing our pending transactions but working together to build a great cannabis company.”

“This is an exciting time for both Star Buds and Schwazze,” Justin Dye, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Schwazze said. “By bringing Star Buds to the Schwazze family, we are creating the next era of cannabis with a true focus on cannabis consumers. With Star Buds’ industry expertise and Schwazze’s best-in-class playbook, we will establish one of the best vertically integrated platforms in the industry. The Star Buds acquisitions position us to become a cannabis leader in Colorado.”

Finally, in preparation of Schwazze’s third quarter 2020 earnings, the Company has released preliminary unaudited financial results. The Company anticipates revenue to be approximately $7.4M during the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing an increase of approximately 140% as compared to $5.4M quarter over quarter. The increase can largely be attributed to the revenues associated with modest growth in the Success Nutrients business coupled with the Mesa Organics acquisition in April 2020, with Mesa Organics and Purblebee’s seeing an increase in more than 50% of average day sales prior quarter to current quarter.

Seite 1 von 3
Medicine Man Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schwazze, Formerly Operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., Announces Star Buds Acquisition Progress and Strong Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020 Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze " or “the Company"), today provided an acquisition update for Star Buds and the Company released strong preliminary unaudited financial results for its third …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Schwazze, Formerly Operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., to Participate in the 2020 MJBizCon Election Forum
13.10.20
Schwazze, Formerly Operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., Announces Upcoming Conference Participation