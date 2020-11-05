 

Orgenesis Third Quarter 2020 Revenue Increases 40% Reflecting Continued Progress of POCare Platform

Reports rapid advancement of therapeutic pipeline

Announces new semi-automated cell and gene therapy processing units

Reports cash and cash equivalents of $88.8 million as of September 30, 2020

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today provides a business update for the third quarter of 2020. Revenue increased 40% to $1.7 million compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The Company also reported approximately $88.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, stated, “Orgenesis continues to gain traction with a disruptive, point of care strategy for potentially commercializing life-changing treatments at reduced costs for large numbers of patients. In Q3 2020, we expanded the POCare Platform to include new POCare Therapeutics, Technologies, and a growing global Network.”

“Orgenesis recently completed an acquisition of Koligo Therapeutics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, including substantially all of the assets of Tissue Genesis, LLC. This acquisition helped to expand our therapeutic and technology resources, while adding a highly experienced US team to help further bolster Orgenesis’ POCare Network in the US.”

“On the therapeutic front, Orgenesis is focused on several key verticals, including immuno-oncology, anti-viral, and metabolic/auto-immune diseases. A near-term goal is expanding the availability of KYSLECEL from the recent Koligo acquisition. KYSLECEL is commercially available in the United States for chronic and recurrent acute pancreatitis. We are also planning patient recruitment for a phase 2 randomized clinical trial of KT-PC-301, subject to FDA review and clearance of an investigational new drug (IND) application. KT-PC-301 is an autologous clinical development stage cell therapy candidate for COVID-19-related Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, which we also acquired as part of the Koligo acquisition. Additionally, Orgenesis is preparing for a Phase 2 study of Ranpirnase for the treatment of conditions caused by human papilloma virus pending a planned IND submission to the FDA.

