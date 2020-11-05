 

Logiq Completes Acquisition of Fixel AI, Leader in AI-Powered Digital Marketing Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:31  |  92   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and Fintech solutions, has completed its previously announced plan to acquire Fixel AI, an award-winning innovator of AI-powered digital marketing technology.

The acquisition of Fixel furthers Logiq’s goal of adding simplified marketing and critical privacy features to its AI-powered consumer intent engine designed for brands and premium publishers.

“Fixel empowers marketing teams to optimize their campaigns in a customized way unlike any other marketing segmentation and retargeting solution on the market today,” stated Logiq CEO, Tom Furukawa. “This unique technology greatly complements and enhances our Logiq AI-powered consumer intent engine, which captures and directs consumers from multiple sources who are in the market to purchase a particular product or service. We have begun to introduce Fixel to our customer base of enterprises and major brands, and are already seeing a strong positive response.”

The addition of Fixel helps Logiq customers address the changing landscape of online marketing. Many marketers still use vendors who rely on third-party cookies to understand shopping behavior on and off their site. However, new internet privacy rules, like those being promulgated by California’s Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), are making this practice increasingly risky and less viable.

Major web browsers have also begun to limit third-party data collection. Safari and Firefox now block third-party tracking cookies by default. Google says its Chrome browser and search engine will end support of this type of user tracking by 2022. Industry watchers are heralding the phase-out as the death of the third-party cookie.”

“The marketing and advertising industry is headed for a perfect storm created by these new privacy restrictions and a post COVID-19 world,” noted Fixel co-founder and CEO, Etgar Shpivak, who will head up Logiq’s new Fixel unit. “As Google and Apple increasingly restrict access to users, and with the pandemic driving more online website traffic but from visitors without any true buying intent, companies are being forced to find better ways to maximize their return on ad spend.”

This confluence of events is creating a need for a simple and automated marketing solution that allows marketers to regain their advantage in a new privacy-based world. According to Shpivak: “Teaming with Logiq has made our combined solution exponentially more powerful for the benefit of both current and prospective customers, and especially how it effectively addresses the challenges around privacy.”

