Fluidigm and Healthvana Partner to Offer COVID-19 Test Results Delivery through Innovative Digital Platform

Patients Receive Results, Education and Next Steps on Their Mobile Phones to Prevent Further Spread of the Disease

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that it has partnered with Healthvana Inc., the nation’s leading patient platform for delivering COVID-19 test results, to provide clinical laboratory customers utilizing the Fluidigm saliva-based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay with the option to deliver test results faster via Healthvana’s mobile platform.



“We are witnessing record-breaking infection rates, and shortening the time for the result to get to the patient is paramount,” said Ramin Bastani, CEO of Healthvana. “On average, after clinical laboratories return COVID-19 test results, we have found that patients view their result within 30 minutes when Healthvana acts as the ‘last mile.’”