Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that management expects to participate in the following virtual investor events in November.



Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference, November 12, 2020

11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, November 17, 2020

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.pacificethanol.com.