 

Esports Entertainment Group Provides Update on ggCircuit Acquisition and its South Bend Century Center Esports Arena Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), an online esports tournament and gaming company, today announced ggCircuit LLC (“ggCircuit”) is expected to complete the buildout of the Century Center Esports Arena in South Bend, Indiana by mid-December 2020.

The Company entered into an agreement in October 2020 to acquire ggCircuit and Helix eSports LLC (“Helix”) in a deal valued at approximately $43 million.

The Century Center Esports Arena will serve as a destination for esports and gaming enthusiasts in the South Bend metro area. Located in the city’s convention center, visitors will be able to participate in live events and tournaments, as well as spectate. The semi-permanent installation will create a unique environment for esports events as well as provide a location for attendees of other Century Center events to participate in gaming activities.   ggCircuit won the mid six-figure contract in a competitive public bidding process that concluded in late September.

Jeff Jarnecke, Executive Director at the City of South Bend, Indiana, shared, “The city has recognized that esports is a growing community and we look forward to partnering with ggCircuit and Esports Entertainment Group to bring this facility online to engage with esports enthusiasts from around the world during their visit to South Bend.”

ggCircuit is leveraging its specialized professional services team to coordinate purchasing, installation, and final design modifications, as well as deploying ggLeap, ggRock, and integrating the ggCircuit operation system into all facets of the player and administrative experience.

“The Century Center project is just one example of the many exciting projects we have underway,” commented Michael Winger, Director of Professional Services at ggCircuit. “The rapid growth in esports, and the synergies from our acquisition by Esports Entertainment Group, should allow us to significantly accelerate our revenue growth.”

"ggCircuit has built a great business that is a strong complement to our Three Pillar Strategy,” stated Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “We look forward to completing the acquisitions of ggCircuit, Helix, and other exciting, high-growth businesses in the coming months and quarters as we continue to execute on our vision of building the leading global brand in esports.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Esports Entertainment Group Provides Update on ggCircuit Acquisition and its South Bend Century Center Esports Arena Project NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), an online esports tournament and gaming company, today announced ggCircuit LLC (“ggCircuit”) is expected to complete the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...