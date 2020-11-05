Esports Entertainment Group Provides Update on ggCircuit Acquisition and its South Bend Century Center Esports Arena Project

The Company entered into an agreement in October 2020 to acquire ggCircuit and Helix eSports LLC (“Helix”) in a deal valued at approximately $43 million.

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), an online esports tournament and gaming company, today announced ggCircuit LLC (“ggCircuit”) is expected to complete the buildout of the Century Center Esports Arena in South Bend, Indiana by mid-December 2020.

The Century Center Esports Arena will serve as a destination for esports and gaming enthusiasts in the South Bend metro area. Located in the city’s convention center, visitors will be able to participate in live events and tournaments, as well as spectate. The semi-permanent installation will create a unique environment for esports events as well as provide a location for attendees of other Century Center events to participate in gaming activities. ggCircuit won the mid six-figure contract in a competitive public bidding process that concluded in late September.

Jeff Jarnecke, Executive Director at the City of South Bend, Indiana, shared, “The city has recognized that esports is a growing community and we look forward to partnering with ggCircuit and Esports Entertainment Group to bring this facility online to engage with esports enthusiasts from around the world during their visit to South Bend.”

ggCircuit is leveraging its specialized professional services team to coordinate purchasing, installation, and final design modifications, as well as deploying ggLeap, ggRock, and integrating the ggCircuit operation system into all facets of the player and administrative experience.

“The Century Center project is just one example of the many exciting projects we have underway,” commented Michael Winger, Director of Professional Services at ggCircuit. “The rapid growth in esports, and the synergies from our acquisition by Esports Entertainment Group, should allow us to significantly accelerate our revenue growth.”

"ggCircuit has built a great business that is a strong complement to our Three Pillar Strategy,” stated Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “We look forward to completing the acquisitions of ggCircuit, Helix, and other exciting, high-growth businesses in the coming months and quarters as we continue to execute on our vision of building the leading global brand in esports.”