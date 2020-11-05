NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. Signs Multi-Year Manufacturing, Distribution and Sales Agreement with Lord Global Corporation Subsidiary for the Launch of Covi-Guard Oral Sanitizer

Coconut Creek, FL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (“NutraLife”) (OTC: NLBS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a multi-year Manufacturing, Distribution and Sales Agreement with 27Health Inc. (“27Health”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lord Global Corporation (“Lord Global”) (OTC: LRDG) for the launch of 27Health’s Covi-Guard Oral Sanitizer. Simultaneously, NutraLife, Lord Global, and 27Health also entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement pursuant to which (i) NutraLife acquired shares of Lord Global preferred stock convertible into approximately 15.7% of Lord Global’s issued and outstanding common stock, subject to a 4.99% equity blocker, and (ii) 27Health acquired 12,500,000 shares of NutraLife common stock, representing approximately 7.9% of NutraLife’s issued and outstanding common stock.

27Health is the exclusive marketer and producer of the Covi-Guard family of oral sanitizers. Covi-Guard is a patent-pending oral mouthwash and spray which may dramatically help to lower the viral and bacterial load in the oral cavity. According to a recent Penn State University study published in the Journal of Medical Virology, certain mouthwashes and oral rinses may ‘inactivate’ coronaviruses. Covi-GuardTM’s several active ingredients individually and in combination destroy the lipid envelope of viruses, including coronaviruses. This combats virus replication in the mouth and throat and 27Health believes the product may help disrupt the transmission of coronaviruses. Covi-GuardTM has not been proven to prevent, or cure, COVID-19, and does not replace the need for masks and social distancing. All of the ingredients are currently used, especially in dental offices, and the product line will carry an FDA OTC moniker.

Pursuant to the Manufacturing, Distribution, and Sales Agreement, NutraLife will act as 27Health’s primary Covi-GuardTM manufacturer. If demand is greater than NutraLife’s significant capacity (initially 30,000 units/day), 27Health may use other manufacturers. In addition to being 27Health’s primary manufacturer, NutraLife will also be a non-exclusive wholesaler, agent, and fulfillment center for the Covi-GuardTM family of products. NutraLife believes that this will enable NutraLife to significantly increase its operating margins by acting in multiple roles.