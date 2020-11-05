ArcAroma and the global juice producer will continuously evaluate on a weekly basis the possibility of being able to start operator training on site in Poland and participate in starting the planned evaluation during the current season.

ArcAroma's evaluation of juiceCEPT, planned to begin this week with a global juice producer in Poland, has been postponed due to last week's increase of Covid-19 in Europe. The decision was taken due to the new restrictions in Europe. ArcAroma's client has also established a new visitor policy which means that visits from outsiders are not permitted at the producer's various facilities in Europe.

After completion of the evaluation, the producer has the opportunity to buy one juiceCEPT unit for EUR 284,000. The producer currently produces both fresh juice, concentrate and purees and is a global supplier of technology-based natural ingredients, systems and integrated solutions for the food and beverage industry.



