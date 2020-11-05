 

Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q4 Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will release financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal 2020 after the close of regular trading on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q4 fiscal 2020 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Access to the teleconference will be available over the Internet from http://investor.dolby.com/event-calendar or by dialing 1-800-289-0438. International callers can access the conference call at 1-323-794-2423.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 12, 2020, until 8:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 19, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers can access the replay by dialing 1-412-317-6671) and entering the confirmation code 5368845. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories website, www.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Voice – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work. 

Dolby, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Jason Dea
Dolby Laboratories
415-357-7002
investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:
Karen Hartquist
Dolby Laboratories
415-505-8357
karen.hartquist@dolby.com


