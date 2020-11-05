Genasys Inc. Receives $1.6 Million in International Law Enforcement, Homeland Security and Mass Notification Orders

The LRAD systems will be used in law enforcement and homeland security applications by countries in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Southeastern Europe.

The Genasys 360XL speaker arrays will be installed in an Asian city's urban alert system to broadcast emergency warnings and public safety information.

“In today's escalated threat environment, Genasys mass notification systems and AHDs enhance public safety and homeland security,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “Our critical communications systems safely alert and warn, inform and direct, and save lives.”

Genasys AHD and public safety mass notification systems broadcast live or recorded messages with exceptional vocal clarity over distance. Genasys' advanced driver and waveguide technology ensures voice messages are clearly heard above background noise and understood in any language.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

