 

Genasys Inc. Receives $1.6 Million in International Law Enforcement, Homeland Security and Mass Notification Orders

globenewswire
05.11.2020   

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced $1.6 million in international orders for LRAD 450XL and LRAD 1000Xi acoustic hailing devices (“AHDs”) and Genasys 360XL public safety mass notifications systems.

The LRAD systems will be used in law enforcement and homeland security applications by countries in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Southeastern Europe.

The Genasys 360XL speaker arrays will be installed in an Asian city's urban alert system to broadcast emergency warnings and public safety information.

“In today's escalated threat environment, Genasys mass notification systems and AHDs enhance public safety and homeland security,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “Our critical communications systems safely alert and warn, inform and direct, and save lives.”

Genasys AHD and public safety mass notification systems broadcast live or recorded messages with exceptional vocal clarity over distance. Genasys' advanced driver and waveguide technology ensures voice messages are clearly heard above background noise and understood in any language.

About Genasys Inc.
Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara
Darrow Associates, Inc.
ir@genasys.com



