Enlivex Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering Methods of Treating Gout, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn’s Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis with Allocetra Immunotherapy

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a notice of allowance for a new patent application covering methods of using Allocetra, the company’s immunotherapy product candidate. Upon issuance, the new patent will provide added intellectual property protection for methods of treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases comprising gout, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. The company expects that this new patent will be issued in the United States in the coming months.

Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D., CEO of Enlivex, stated: “We are pleased with the allowance of this patent application. While we are focusing our clinical development efforts at this stage on life-threatening diseases with high mortality rates and no effective treatments, pre-clinical data have demonstrated the potential applicability of Allocetra in providing immune rebalancing for patients with autoimmune or inflammatory diseases with unmet needs, such as Crohn’s Disease.”