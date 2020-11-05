Enlivex Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering Methods of Treating Gout, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn’s Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis with Allocetra Immunotherapy
Nes-Ziona, Israel, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a notice of allowance for a new patent application covering methods of using Allocetra, the company’s immunotherapy product candidate. Upon issuance, the new patent will provide added intellectual property protection for methods of treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases comprising gout, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. The company expects that this new patent will be issued in the United States in the coming months.
Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D., CEO of Enlivex, stated: “We are pleased with the allowance of this patent application. While we are focusing our clinical development efforts at this stage on life-threatening diseases with high mortality rates and no effective treatments, pre-clinical data have demonstrated the potential applicability of Allocetra in providing immune rebalancing for patients with autoimmune or inflammatory diseases with unmet needs, such as Crohn’s Disease.”
Allocetra has been designed to provide a novel immunotherapy mechanism of action that targets life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as “unmet medical needs”, including organ dysfunction and acute multiple organ failure associated with Sepsis and COVID-19, as well as treating solid tumors by modulating such tumors’ microenvironments. In preclinical models, a positive effect of Allocetra was observed in several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
ABOUT ENLIVEX
Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs) such as sepsis and COVID-19, as well as enhancement of immune activity against solid tumors in combination with CAR-T or immune checkpoint therapies. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.
0 Kommentare