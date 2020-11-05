FluroTech Formalizes Ownership Structure in FluroTest Joint Venture and Launches a Financing

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF), (“FluroTech” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that FluroTest, LLC (the “LLC”), a company in which the Company has an equity interest and which is developing a proprietary Pandemic Defense Platform (the “Platform”) as recently discussed in the Company’s press release dated October 22, 2020, has completed an internal reorganization whereby each holder of a members interest in the LLC has transferred such interest to FluroTest Systems Ltd. (“FluroTest”), a newly formed Alberta company, in exchange for Class A common shares of FluroTest (“FluroTest Shares”), on a one for one basis.



Following completion of such internal reorganization, LLC is now a wholly owned subsidiary of FluroTest, and the Company holds 25% of the issued and outstanding FluroTest Shares. The other shareholders of FluroTest are Turnberry Partners, L.P, who holds (together with its designees) 47.5%, Alberta BioPhotonics Inc. who holds 22.5% and Albany Medical College who holds the remaining 5% of the FluroTest Shares.

Right to Acquire FluroTest

FluroTest and the Company have also entered into a letter of intent which contemplates that FluroTech may acquire the remaining FluroTest Shares, with the purchase price of such acquisition being satisfied by the issuance of common shares of the Company to the FluroTest shareholders on a one for one basis (the “Proposed Transaction”). The structure of the Proposed Transaction will be determined based upon legal, tax and regulatory advice. The Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, satisfactory due diligence, shareholder approval (including, majority approval of the disinterested shareholders if required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) or securities legislation) and TSXV and other regulatory approvals. The letter of intent will terminate in the event that the due diligence condition is not waived by the Company by April 30, 2021, if a definitive agreement is not entered into in respect of the Proposed Transaction by June 30, 2021 or by mutual agreement of the parties to the letter of intent.