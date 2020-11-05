 

Global COVID-19 Diagnostics & Test Kits Market Size Could Exceed $19 Billion This Year

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 tests are critical in the management of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for accurate diagnosis as well as for tackling the spread of the infection. Over 600 SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic tests are either approved or are in the development phase for clinical use. Therefore, an increase in the need for developing diagnostic tests is anticipated to drive the market growth. The current status of lead COVID tests is toward rising capacity but mixed accuracy. For efficient and accurate COVID-19 diagnosis, clinicians need a portable or an on-site diagnostic test for real-time management of patients in minimal time. This has encouraged the adoption of Point-of-Care (POC) testing for diagnosis, primarily aimed at reducing the assay duration from hours to a few minutes. The global COVID-19 diagnostics market size is valued at USD 19.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2021 to 2027 and a report from Grand View Research focused on the detection kits market saying that the global Covid-19 detection kits market size is expected to reach $4.63 billion by 2027, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. It said that: "the COVID-19 pandemic has posed several challenges to the global healthcare systems. The diagnostics area is recognized as one of the primary elements of efforts to contain the spread and circumvent its adverse impact globally. As a result, companies are ramping up their production process to meet the demand or kits and reagents as well as at-home tests, thereby driving the market revenue."  Active Companies in the industry include Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation (OTCPK: GWHP), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX), Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX).

The Grandview Report continued: "The availability of smart testing solutions is expected to boost market growth in the near future. In recent times, the utility of serology tests has expanded with the initiation of multiple SARS-CoV-2 serological surveys globally, thus propelling the demand for these tests. Most of the countries have expanded testing sites by the establishment of drive and walk-through testing centers. These testing centers reduce the waiting time as well as minimize the risk of contagion to healthcare professionals. At-home sample-collection techniques have also emerged as comparatively safer options for the detection of the coronavirus. The confluence of these factors addresses the challenges pertaining to the shortage of supplies and a limited number of testing sites. The advent of new cutting-edge testing technologies to mitigate the adverse impact of the current pandemic is anticipated to foment the organic revenue growth of players engaged in supplying detection kits."

