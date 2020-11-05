DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG expands nitrile production by 50%
Trostberg, November 5, 2020 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, consistently
continues its growth and investment strategy even in the current environment. Due to the continuing high level of market demand, nitrile production will be expanded by up to 50% by the
second quarter of 2021. The investment volume amounts to approximately EUR 12 million. The currently available capacities had only been expanded as of July 2019 and quickly reached 100%
capacity.
Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "Our nitrile business has shown stable growth rates for several years and we are convinced that this development is sustainable. The current market
demand will continue to significantly exceed our new total capacities. This gives us a high degree of planning security, as do our customer contracts, some of which are long-term. Supported by
these positive market dynamics, we continue our proven strategy of making very targeted investments and actively manage our growth. This is particularly important in the current environment."
About AlzChem
The AlzChem Group is a vertically integrated manufacturer of chemical products based on the so-called NCN chain. These are products with typical nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen bonding that are used in a wide variety of different industries. The Group has a leading position in select niche markets. The strategic focus of growth and the main focus of its extensive research and development are on the business segment Specialty Chemicals. The company has around 1,620 employees at four sites in Germany and three other sites abroad.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AlzChem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YNT30
|WKN:
|A2YNT3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|
