AlzChem Group AG expands nitrile production by 50%

Trostberg, November 5, 2020 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, consistently continues its growth and investment strategy even in the current environment. Due to the continuing high level of market demand, nitrile production will be expanded by up to 50% by the second quarter of 2021. The investment volume amounts to approximately EUR 12 million. The currently available capacities had only been expanded as of July 2019 and quickly reached 100% capacity. The additional nitrile production capacities are intended to primarily support the growth of medications and biocides. AlzChem takes advantage of the market trend towards more robust supply chains, thus following the trend of increased supply security through a European supplier. The expanded nitrile production plant is again based on AlzChem's proven gas phase technology, which is continuously being optimized by AlzChem engineers and chemists and which sets the state of the art and standards in terms of raw material yield and environmental aspects.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "Our nitrile business has shown stable growth rates for several years and we are convinced that this development is sustainable. The current market demand will continue to significantly exceed our new total capacities. This gives us a high degree of planning security, as do our customer contracts, some of which are long-term. Supported by these positive market dynamics, we continue our proven strategy of making very targeted investments and actively manage our growth. This is particularly important in the current environment."



About AlzChem

The AlzChem Group is a vertically integrated manufacturer of chemical products based on the so-called NCN chain. These are products with typical nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen bonding that are used in a wide variety of different industries. The Group has a leading position in select niche markets. The strategic focus of growth and the main focus of its extensive research and development are on the business segment Specialty Chemicals. The company has around 1,620 employees at four sites in Germany and three other sites abroad.

Language: English Company: AlzChem Group AG Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32 83308 Trostberg Germany

