

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.11.2020 / 14:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Evelyn Last name(s): Hotter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rudolf Last name(s): Hotter Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CANCOM SE

b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005419105

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 36.00 EUR 43200.00 EUR 36.26 EUR 36260.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 36.1182 EUR 79460.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU

