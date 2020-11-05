 

DGAP-DD CANCOM SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.11.2020 / 14:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rudolf
Last name(s): Hotter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CANCOM SE

b) LEI
391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.04 EUR 8577.52 EUR
36.06 EUR 7428.36 EUR
36.08 EUR 12700.16 EUR
36.10 EUR 8808.40 EUR
36.12 EUR 9788.52 EUR
36.14 EUR 24900.46 EUR
36.00 EUR 4284.00 EUR
36.00 EUR 1080.00 EUR
36.00 EUR 14400.00 EUR
36.00 EUR 16236.00 EUR
36.12 EUR 1336.44 EUR
36.12 EUR 12858.72 EUR
36.12 EUR 6212.64 EUR
36.12 EUR 15712.20 EUR
36.00 EUR 8892.00 EUR
36.00 EUR 1512.00 EUR
36.00 EUR 5364.00 EUR
36.00 EUR 8244.00 EUR
36.00 EUR 3600.00 EUR
36.00 EUR 1332.00 EUR
36.00 EUR 7056.00 EUR
36.04 EUR 5009.56 EUR
36.06 EUR 6418.68 EUR
36.08 EUR 13746.48 EUR
36.10 EUR 15523.00 EUR
36.10 EUR 6389.70 EUR
36.10 EUR 14440.00 EUR
36.10 EUR 10649.50 EUR
36.04 EUR 4036.48 EUR
36.06 EUR 7680.78 EUR
36.08 EUR 14648.48 EUR
36.10 EUR 9710.90 EUR
Wertpapier


