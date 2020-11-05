Black Hills Corp. Announces Clean Energy Goals

The company’s goals are based on 2005 baseline levels of GHG emissions intensity for its electric operations and its natural gas distribution system. Since 2005, the company has reduced GHG emissions intensity from its natural gas utility operations by more than 33% and achieved a 25% reduction from its electric operations. The company’s Colorado electric utility has achieved an approximate 50% reduction in GHG emissions since 2005 and is on track to reach 80% by 2030.

RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH), conducting utility operations as Black Hills Energy, today announced clean energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity for its electric operations of 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040 and achieve GHG reductions of 50% by 2035 for its natural gas utility operations.

“Our mission of improving life with energy means we must be Ready to make tomorrow even better than today,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “We remain committed to creating a cleaner energy future that builds upon our responsibility to provide the safe, reliable and affordable energy that improves our customers’ lives.”

“Throughout our history, we have been strong environmental stewards,” continued Evans. “We’ve pioneered new power plant technology, set the bar for emissions levels and constructed infrastructure ahead of current standards. We do more than talk, and as we look to the future, we know sharing our intentions for improving the climate will help us achieve our plans.”

“Our goals are ambitious, yet achievable,” continued Evans. “They are based on methodical, prudent and proven solutions to reduce our emissions while minimizing cost impacts to our customers. This keeps our customers at the forefront of our decision-making, which is central to our values. Looking forward, we will continue to embrace new technologies to further reduce emissions and keep customer rates affordable.”

For more information about the company’s broader sustainability initiatives and Environmental, Social and Governance disclosures, visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/sustainability.

About Black Hills Energy’s Electric Utilities

Black Hills Energy operates regulated electric utilities in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, serving nearly 215,000 customers. The company’s electric utility in Colorado is the cleanest in the state, with an all-renewable and natural gas generation fleet. Black Hills Energy’s renewable energy portfolio continues to grow and support further greenhouse gas emission reductions.