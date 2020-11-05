 

Black Hills Corp. Announces Clean Energy Goals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:45  |  70   |   |   

RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH), conducting utility operations as Black Hills Energy, today announced clean energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity for its electric operations of 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040 and achieve GHG reductions of 50% by 2035 for its natural gas utility operations.

The company’s goals are based on 2005 baseline levels of GHG emissions intensity for its electric operations and its natural gas distribution system. Since 2005, the company has reduced GHG emissions intensity from its natural gas utility operations by more than 33% and achieved a 25% reduction from its electric operations. The company’s Colorado electric utility has achieved an approximate 50% reduction in GHG emissions since 2005 and is on track to reach 80% by 2030.

“Our mission of improving life with energy means we must be Ready to make tomorrow even better than today,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “We remain committed to creating a cleaner energy future that builds upon our responsibility to provide the safe, reliable and affordable energy that improves our customers’ lives.”

“Throughout our history, we have been strong environmental stewards,” continued Evans. “We’ve pioneered new power plant technology, set the bar for emissions levels and constructed infrastructure ahead of current standards. We do more than talk, and as we look to the future, we know sharing our intentions for improving the climate will help us achieve our plans.”

“Our goals are ambitious, yet achievable,” continued Evans. “They are based on methodical, prudent and proven solutions to reduce our emissions while minimizing cost impacts to our customers. This keeps our customers at the forefront of our decision-making, which is central to our values. Looking forward, we will continue to embrace new technologies to further reduce emissions and keep customer rates affordable.”

For more information about the company’s broader sustainability initiatives and Environmental, Social and Governance disclosures, visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/sustainability.

About Black Hills Energy’s Electric Utilities
Black Hills Energy operates regulated electric utilities in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, serving nearly 215,000 customers. The company’s electric utility in Colorado is the cleanest in the state, with an all-renewable and natural gas generation fleet. Black Hills Energy’s renewable energy portfolio continues to grow and support further greenhouse gas emission reductions.

Seite 1 von 2
Black Hills Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Black Hills Corp. Announces Clean Energy Goals RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH), conducting utility operations as Black Hills Energy, today announced clean energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity for its electric …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Black Hills Corp. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Guidance Update
29.10.20
Black Hills Corp. to Present at Virtual 2020 EEI Financial Conference
27.10.20
Black Hills Corp. Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase
15.10.20
Black Hills Corp. Receives FERC Approval for Wygen I Power Purchase Agreement
06.10.20
Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call