 

Pork Meat Market to Garner $257.87 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 3.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:50  |  71   |   |   

- Expanding F&B industry and retail market and changes in lifestyle and growing demand for protein-rich diet drive the growth of the global pork meat market.

Portland, Ore., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Pork Meat Market by Type (Chilled and Frozen), Packaging (Store Wrap, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Vacuum Packaging, Shrink Bags, and Others), and Application (Household and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027".As per the report, the global pork meat industry accounted for $236.11 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $257.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Allied Market Research

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Expanding the F&B industry and retail market, changes in lifestyle and rise in demand for protein-rich diet drive the growth of the global pork meat market. However, adoption of veganism and awareness regarding animal cruelty in animal farms and slaughterhouse hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growing popularity of organic meat is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6730062174930116608

COVID-19 scenario:

  • Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the sales of pork meat have significantly decreased, owing to disruption in the supply chain and reduction in demand from restaurants.
  • However, as governments have announced relaxation in lockdown measures and hotels & restaurants have resumed dining services, the demand for pork meat is anticipated to increase.

The store wrap segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By packaging, the store wrap segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to it being the most popular form of wrapping used in retail outlets. However, the shrink bags segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global pork meat market, as shrink bags are most suited in keeping perishable items fresh while being transported.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/1780305928799296

The commercial segment dominated the market

By application, the commercial segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global pork meat market. In addition, the segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2027, owing to growing working population and the trend of consuming meals outside homes.

Seite 1 von 3
Butter jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pork Meat Market to Garner $257.87 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 3.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research - Expanding F&B industry and retail market and changes in lifestyle and growing demand for protein-rich diet drive the growth of the global pork meat market. Portland, Ore., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market Research recently published a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
LINE and Rakuten lead the way as top two risers in BrandZ Japan's Top 50 Most Valuable Brands 2021
Advances in Recycling Technology on Back of Government Regulations Keep Opportunities in Battery ...
Syntellix honored again, wins IMA Award of Excellence
PAS Global to be Acquired by Hexagon AB
Podcastle Raises $1.75 Million Seed Round to Create Next-Gen Podcast Platform.
BioInvent presents promising new clinical and preclinical data on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, ...
Emerson Survey: Retailers Need to Adjust to New Consumer Behaviors Shaped by COVID-19
OPPO inaugurates all-new Reno Glow technology on Reno4 Series in the region
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market to Reach US$ 4 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 9% | UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Sugarbud Announces First Purchase Orders From Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis
26.10.20
Die Zukunft der Lebensmittel mit SIAL Insights und SIAL Innovation
21.10.20
Tattooed Chef Announces the Scheduled Launch of Its e-Commerce Site
17.10.20
H2REIHE-KW42-Update: NIKOLA ohne GM (?), Plug Power & Chart Industries in love, Nel likes Poland, Ballard verkauft an Honeywell, SFC findet Kompetenz, Air Liquide brilliert und Linde
15.10.20
NEL-Aktie: Niederlande und jetzt Polen! Aufträge auch ohne NIKOLA.