Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Could Exceed $5 Billion By 2025

-Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the present global pandemic, certain industries have actually grown… the global UV disinfection market is one of those industries. New product manufacturing has increased since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic equipment that is useful for disinfecting high-tech surfaces and areas with a large flow of people, such as airports, hotels, offices, metros, shopping malls, restaurants and factories. Various industry reports all seem to be predicting growth in the market over the next several years. A report from Grand View said that the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size, which was valued at $2.3 billion in 2019, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0% from 2020 to 2027. A recent report from MarketsAndMarkets went even further saying that "The global UV disinfection equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to $5.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2025. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment due to threats of infectious diseases..." Active Companies from around the market include: Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK).

A report from industry insider McKinsey said that: "Although much remains unknown about COVID-19, scientists have established that the coronavirus is highly contagious and transmitted via air. Studies suggest that it primarily spreads when infected people cough, sneeze, or talk—actions that expel respiratory droplets containing particles of coronavirus in combination with mucus or saliva. If these droplets land on or are inhaled by others nearby, they could transmit the coronavirus. Touching doorknobs, computer screens, or other surfaces (such as tables, clothes racks etc.) on which droplets have landed may also lead to infection."