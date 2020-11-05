 

Progress and Microsoft to Discuss .NET 5

Webinar series to focus on the state of .NET and the future of desktop app dev, and will help attendees start building new apps on.NET immediately after attending

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that it will host two live webinars in November to help developers harness the power of the long-anticipated .NET 5 platform, expected to be released this month.

.NET 5 is expected to unify .NET Framework and .NET Core into one single .NET platform. Its transition from a Windows-only proprietary framework to a cross-platform, open source system will provide developers with powerful tools to build faster applications across web, desktop and mobile. Those who want to be ready for .NET 5 on the day of its release can join the two webinars hosted by Progress:

  • The Future of Desktop Webinar – Nov. 5, 2020 | 11 am ET
    Olia Gavrysh, program manager at Microsoft, and Sam Basu, senior developer advocate at Progress, will walk attendees through the latest trends in .NET desktop application development and will present insider tips and tricks on how to develop or migrate existing desktop applications to .NET 5.
  • The State of .NET Webinar – Nov. 19, 2020 | 11:00 am ET
    Progress senior developer advocates Ed Charbeneau and Sam Basu will discuss the new .NET 5 tooling and performance and will help developers acquire the knowledge and skills they need to successfully build apps for web, mobile and desktop on .NET.

Always in front with the newest .NET advancements, Progress was the first to deliver support for the latest preview of .NET 5. Earlier this year, the company announced that its leading development tools, Telerik UI for Blazor, Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core, Telerik UI for WPF, Telerik UI for WinForms and Telerik JustMock ship with support for .NET 5.

To register for the two webinars, go to https://www.telerik.com.

About Progress
Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the open source community. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, JustMock, and Telerik are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

