Net Asset Value(s)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 05.11.2020, 14:55 | 30 | 0 |
Octopus AIM VCT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Octopus AIM VCT plc
05 November 2020
Net Asset Value
The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 31 October 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 106.2 pence per share.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0