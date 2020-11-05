Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Net Asset Value(s) Octopus AIM VCT plc05 November 2020 Net Asset ValueThe Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 31 October 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 106.2 pence per share.For further information, please …



