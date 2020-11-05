 

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Business Update

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis”) announced today that it will host an investor conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020 as well as provide an update on business developments and activities.  The company’s press release concerning its third quarter 2020 financial results will be available after 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on November 9, 2020, on its website at www.adamispharmaceuticals.com, and the company also expects to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on that date. 

Event: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call
Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)
US Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-855-327-6838
TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-604-235-2082
Conference ID:  10011804

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and CEO of Adamis, will host the call along with other members of the management team.  The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, events that have taken place during this quarter and certain target milestones and goals for future periods.  Forward-looking statements concerning expectations regarding future company performance may be made during the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link – http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142367.  Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 pm PT on November 9, 2020.  To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay PIN number 10011804.

About Adamis

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.  Adamis’ naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, for the treatment of opioid overdose is currently under FDA review with a target action date of November 15, 2020. Adamis is developing additional products, including treatments for acute respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, influenza, asthma and COPD.  The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use by hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and vet clinics throughout most of the United States.

Contact

Mark Flather
Senior Director, Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
(858) 412-7951
mflather@adamispharma.com


