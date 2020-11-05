Oxford Immunotec Files Submission to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the T-Cell Select Reagent Kit

If approved, the T-Cell Select reagent kit would enable automated sample preparation and the T-SPOT.TB test to be used with blood samples stored for up to 54 hours at room temperature

“Filing to the FDA for T-Cell Select approval is a critical first step to bring automation to U.S. customers,” said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. “There is strong demand from our lab partners and the market to automate the T-SPOT.TB test cell separation process and this reagent kit opens the door for laboratories of varying throughput requirements.” The T-Cell Select reagent kit also improves logistics and laboratory flexibility, allowing T-SPOT.TB samples to be processed up to 54 hours after collection without field-based incubation or refrigeration.

The T-Cell Select reagent kit has been available throughout Europe under CE mark and is quickly becoming available in more markets around the world.

“This submission builds on our recent FDA clearance of the T-SPOT.TB test as the only TB blood test cleared for use in pediatric patients ages two and up, adding workflow improvements on top of the recent extensions to clinical utility,” said Peter Wrighton-Smith.

About the T-SPOT.TB Test

The T-SPOT.TB test is a single-visit blood test for TB screening and is one of only two recommended alternatives to the tuberculin skin test (TST) – otherwise known as purified protein derivative (PPD) test, or the Mantoux test. The T-SPOT.TB test uses a standardized sample, reducing the influence of factors in the blood which may affect performance, and normalizing for cell number variation. In the U.S., the test has been shown to have a sensitivity of 95.6% and a specificity in excess of 97.1%, and is able to maintain performance even in samples otherwise difficult to test, such as samples from immunosuppressed patients and BCG-vaccinated patients.1

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. We are uniquely placed as the only company in the world offering regulated ELISPOT assays for T cell measurement, with approval around the globe. Our leading product, the T-SPOT.TB test, is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the world’s largest cause of death from infectious disease. The Company is an experienced manufacturer of IVD tests, operating under a fully audited Quality Management System, ensuring rigorous batch control. The company has manufactured in excess of 20 million clinical T cell tests for TB infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.