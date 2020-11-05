 

Oxford Immunotec Files Submission to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the T-Cell Select Reagent Kit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:00  |  72   |   |   

If approved, the T-Cell Select reagent kit would enable automated sample preparation and the T-SPOT.TB test to be used with blood samples stored for up to 54 hours at room temperature

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it has filed its FDA submission for the T-Cell Select reagent kit.

“Filing to the FDA for T-Cell Select approval is a critical first step to bring automation to U.S. customers,” said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. “There is strong demand from our lab partners and the market to automate the T-SPOT.TB test cell separation process and this reagent kit opens the door for laboratories of varying throughput requirements.” The T-Cell Select reagent kit also improves logistics and laboratory flexibility, allowing T-SPOT.TB samples to be processed up to 54 hours after collection without field-based incubation or refrigeration.

The T-Cell Select reagent kit has been available throughout Europe under CE mark and is quickly becoming available in more markets around the world.

“This submission builds on our recent FDA clearance of the T-SPOT.TB test as the only TB blood test cleared for use in pediatric patients ages two and up, adding workflow improvements on top of the recent extensions to clinical utility,” said Peter Wrighton-Smith.

About the T-SPOT.TB Test

The T-SPOT.TB test is a single-visit blood test for TB screening and is one of only two recommended alternatives to the tuberculin skin test (TST) – otherwise known as purified protein derivative (PPD) test, or the Mantoux test. The T-SPOT.TB test uses a standardized sample, reducing the influence of factors in the blood which may affect performance, and normalizing for cell number variation. In the U.S., the test has been shown to have a sensitivity of 95.6% and a specificity in excess of 97.1%, and is able to maintain performance even in samples otherwise difficult to test, such as samples from immunosuppressed patients and BCG-vaccinated patients.1

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. We are uniquely placed as the only company in the world offering regulated ELISPOT assays for T cell measurement, with approval around the globe. Our leading product, the T-SPOT.TB test, is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the world’s largest cause of death from infectious disease. The Company is an experienced manufacturer of IVD tests, operating under a fully audited Quality Management System, ensuring rigorous batch control. The company has manufactured in excess of 20 million clinical T cell tests for TB infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Oxford Immunotec Global Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oxford Immunotec Files Submission to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the T-Cell Select Reagent Kit If approved, the T-Cell Select reagent kit would enable automated sample preparation and the T-SPOT.TB test to be used with blood samples stored for up to 54 hours at room temperature OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Oxford Immunotec Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22.10.20
UK Vaccines Taskforce has Selected Oxford Immunotec as the Sole Supplier of T cell Testing for SARS-CoV-2 Specific Responses in New COVID Vaccine Trials
21.10.20
Oxford Immunotec Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 3, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.08.20
1
Oxford Immunotec - Tenbagger-Potenzial?