 

NRC Health Awards Annual Scholarship to UNL Students

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

NRC Health awards Rising Stars Scholarship to successful business students.

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health is pleased to announce Sydney Long and Bradley Martins as recipients of the 2020 Rising Stars Scholarship. In partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), the annual scholarship celebrates, rewards, and encourages students with an interest in business development, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Each recipient received $2,000 to be applied toward their tuition and fees during the spring 2021 semester. Sydney and Bradley’s names will be displayed on the Rising Stars Scholarship plaque located in the Sales Center for Excellence at the College of Business (COB). The scholarship program began in 2011.

Sydney is a senior majoring in Hospitality, Restaurant & Tourism Management and Marketing while minoring in Leadership and Communication, International Studies and Clifton Builders Management. She is also pursuing a certificate in sales from the COB’s Center for Sales Excellence. Sydney is also a member of the University’s cheer squad.

Bradley is a junior Marketing major and is also pursuing a certificate in sales from the Center for Sales Excellence. He is currently a Business Development Intern at NRC Health and a former section leader in the United States Marine Corps.

NRC Health actively pursues students from UNL to join the organization as interns. For more information on internship and career opportunities, contact talent@nrchealth.com.

About NRC Health 
For 39 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving human understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. 

For more information, write to info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

Contact:        
Jennifer Lyle
Public Relations for NRC Health
nrchealth@barokas.com 


National Research Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NRC Health Awards Annual Scholarship to UNL Students NRC Health awards Rising Stars Scholarship to successful business students.LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NRC Health is pleased to announce Sydney Long and Bradley Martins as recipients of the 2020 Rising Stars Scholarship. In …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
SWM ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
National Research Corporation Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Results