 

ABL Europe, University Clinic of Tuebingen and Prime Vector Technologies partner for a 2nd generation COVID-19 vaccine

ABL Europe uses viral vector expertise to collaborate with University Clinic of Tuebingen and Prime Vector Technologies for development and manufacture of its 2nd generation SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Candidate

ILLKIRCH (STRASBOURG), France, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University Clinic of Tuebingen (Universitaetsklinikum Tuebingen, (UKT)), a center for high-performance medicine, research and teaching, Prime Vector Technologies (PVT), a Biotech Startup focusing on development of viral vector based vaccines and ABL Europe (ABL), a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Contract Research Organization (CRO) a subsidiary of the French bioindustrial group Institut Mérieux, announced that they have signed a development agreement.  ABL will develop and manufacture UKT's COVID vaccine candidate in preparation for clinical trials. The vaccine is being developed using a proprietary Orf virus (ORFV). This development effort is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and led by UKT in close alignment with the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut. The process was initially developed in collaboration with the Technische Hochschule Mittelhessen, a university for applied science.

ORFV platform

ORFV vector has an excellent safety profile, stable expression and will be well suited for the possibility of multiple dose immunizations. The multivalent vector vaccine will present two different antigens of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, expected to increase the immune response of those immunized with the vaccine. The efficacy of the ORFV platform has been demonstrated in animal models to effectively convey immunity to a variety of infectious diseases.

Dr. Ralf Amann, Project Leader in the ORFV Laboratory at UKT, said "In light of the urgency to find effective therapies against COVID, it is deeply satisfying to have this historical opportunity to take a vaccine candidate from the ORFV platform, on which our labs at the UTK have been diligently working for so many years, into first in human clinical studies."

Specialized viral vector manufacturing

Due to the urgent need by the German government, ABL and UKT have collaborated to accelerate the timelines designed specifically to accommodate the complex biotechnological manufacturing processes.

"In the fight against this pandemic, ABL is proud to leverage our company's recent experience manufacturing another COVID vaccines to help UKT accelerate the start of clinical trials with their ORFV COVID vaccine candidate," added Dr. Patrick Mahieux, Managing Director of ABL Europe. The plan is to have a final viral vector selected by the end of November 2020, with Phase I/II clinical trial expected to begin in May of 2021.

