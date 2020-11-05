BeiGene Announces Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) and Tislelizumab to Be Presented at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that clinical data on its BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) and non-clinical data on its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab will be presented in an oral presentation and four posters at the 62nd American Society for Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually on December 5-8, 2020.

BeiGene is co-sponsoring a satellite symposium entitled Addressing the Medical Need in CLL: How BTK Inhibitors Are Improving Outcomes, to be held on Friday, December 4 at 3:00 p.m. PT; registration for the symposium can be accessed at https://events.clinicaloptions.com/oncology/event-list/event/?id=a95f3 ....