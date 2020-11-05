BeiGene Announces Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) and Tislelizumab to Be Presented at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting
BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that clinical data on its BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) and non-clinical data on its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab will be presented in an oral presentation and four posters at the 62nd American Society for Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually on December 5-8, 2020.
BeiGene is co-sponsoring a satellite symposium entitled Addressing the Medical Need in CLL: How BTK Inhibitors Are Improving Outcomes, to be held on Friday, December 4 at 3:00 p.m. PT; registration for the symposium can be accessed at https://events.clinicaloptions.com/oncology/event-list/event/?id=a95f3 ....
Oral Presentation:
Title:
Efficacy and Safety of Zanubrutinib in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma: Initial Results of the MAGNOLIA (BGB-3111-214) Trial
Publication #:
339
Session Title:
623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Clinical studies in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia, Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Hairy Cell Leukemia
Date and Time:
Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. PT
Presenter:
Stephen Opat, FRACP, FRCPA, MBBS, Monash University, Australia
Poster Presentations:
Title:
Safety and Efficacy of the Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111) in Patients with Waldenström Macroglobulinemia from a Phase 2 Trial
Publication #:
2940
Session Title:
623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster III
Date:
Monday, December 7, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. PT
Presenter:
Gang An, M.D., Ph.D., Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Blood Diseases Hospital, China
