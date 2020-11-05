Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Issues Sustainability Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift” or “the Company”), North America’s largest truckload transportation company, announced the release of a new report that outlines key sustainability metrics that align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework. This report reinforces the Company’s previously announced long term goal to eliminate 50% of its carbon emissions by the year 2035. The newly published report also highlights the Company’s near term emission reduction goals, focus on improving driver working conditions, continued progress towards being the safest fleet in the country, and ongoing investment in workforce development.

Knight-Swift CEO Dave Jackson stated, “Corporate sustainability has never been more important to us as we navigate these historic times. We are proud of the progress we have made in improving our carbon footprint and creating a safe environment for our employees. We continue to invest in technologies that reduce carbon emissions, enhance our safety performance, and improve the efficiencies of our operations. These investments coupled with our culture of high expectations and commitment to developing our people allow us to deliver results for our shareholders, customers, and the communities that we serve.”