GSE Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering and supporting end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions to the power industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 16, 2020 after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing: