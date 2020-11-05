Herbalife Nutrition Enters the Hemp-Cannabinoid Skincare Market with their New Enrichual Line Available in the US

 

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today introduced Enrichual, a new line of topical skincare products formulated with hemp-cannabinoids, including Hemp Relief Balm and Hemp Facial Serum to help consumers nurture their bodies and minds. With the launch of its Enrichual line, the Company enters the rapidly growing hemp-cannabinoid market, whose U.S. sales are forecasted to reach $12.4 billion by 2023 (Brightfield Group).

“The cannabinoid market is a new space for us and we’re excited that Enrichual inspires consumers to practice self-care and nurture their body and mind,” said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director of North America, Herbalife Nutrition.

Environmental stressors can cause your skin to look aged and dry and can contribute to the appearance of fine lines. Enrichual enables consumers to treat themselves to a calming and skin-rejuvenating experience.

“The Enrichual products are formulated with broad-spectrum cannabinoids, rich botanicals and essential oils nurture and restore the skin, and make it an experience for all the senses,” said John Heiss Ph.D., senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing Innovation, one of the scientists behind the new product line.

The ingredients in the products work to moisturize the skin. The products do not contain added parabens or sulfates, and formulations have been dermatologist-tested for safety. Additional product details include:

Hemp Relief Balm

  • Formulated with 1000 mg of cannabinoids per jar.
  • Essential oils of lavender, eucalyptus, frankincense, and geranium for a calming, spa-like aroma.
  • Cooling touch of menthol and camphor instantly soothes the skin.
  • Moisturizing plant-based oils of shea butter, jojoba, and hemp seed.
  • Use on back of hands, elbows, or knees, or back of neck as a nighttime relaxation ritual.
  • Net Weight 2 oz (56 g).
  • Suggested retail price of $65.00.

Hemp Facial Serum

  • Formulated with 250 mg of broad-spectrum hemp cannabinoids per bottle.
  • Scientifically formulated with bakuchiol to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while being gentle on the skin.
  • Vitamins C & E to help neutralize skin-damaging free-radicals.
  • Plant-based oils of squalene, argan, and hemp seed hydrate and replenish skin.
  • Comes in a 60-day supply, 1-ounce bottle (30 ml).
  • Suggested retail price of $60.00.

Enrichual products are fully compliant with regulations and are formulated to a standard of non-detectable THC as tested by a third-party lab. Consumers can view the test results of every batch at: www.Herbalife.com/Enrichual/Quality.

For more information or to purchase the products visit Herbalife Nutrition.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

Disclaimer

