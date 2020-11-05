Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. to Participate at Texas Life Sciences Forum Investor Conference

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, will present and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. The presentation will be held between approximately 12:00-12:50 pm EST on November 10, 2020, and will highlight the Company’s GP2 program and its plans to commence a Phase III clinical trial. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session from a 3 member panel of investors. The Company will also participate in a showcase event between approximately 4:30-5:00 pm EST on the same day where conference attendees can meet the company. All events will be in an online format. The corporate presentation is currently available on the investor section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.greenwichlifesciences.com/

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that it was selected to present at the 2020 Texas Life Science Forum conference to be held virtually from November 10-12, 2020.

About the Texas Life Science Forum

The Texas Life Science Forum is the premier life science event in Texas that brings together members from industry, emerging life science companies, academia and investors. The 2020 event will be virtual and is hosted by Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship and BioHouston. The conference will span 3 days, and will include 35+ hand-picked promising life science companies pitching to investors, investor meetings, panel sessions, and the TLSF Educational Symposium. For more information, please visit the conference website at: http://txlifescienceforum.org/

About Breast Cancer and HER2/neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 266,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in 2018. HER2/neu (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.

About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/neu protein. In a randomized, single-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center (16 sites led by MD Anderson Cancer Center) Phase IIb clinical trial, no recurrences were observed in the HER2/neu 3+ adjuvant setting after median 5 years of follow-up, if the patient received the 6 primary intradermal injections over the first 6 months (p = 0.0338). Of the 138 patients that have been treated with GP2 to date over 4 clinical trials, GP2 treatment was well tolerated and no serious adverse events were observed related to GP2 immunotherapy. Greenwich LifeSciences is planning to commence a Phase III clinical trial using a similar treatment regime as the Phase IIb clinical trial. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the company’s website: www.greenwichlifesciences.com

